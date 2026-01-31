With 15 days to go to the 11th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, momentum continues to build as over 20,000 athletes from within and outside Nigeria have registered for what is widely regarded as Africa’s most anticipated marathon.

Registration numbers have surged , reflecting the growing global appeal of the race and its reputation as a world-class sporting event.

The rising interest has also been matched by strong corporate backing, with sponsors reaffirming their confidence in a marathon that promises to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime experience for athletes and spectators alike.

As part of its landmark 11th edition, organisers unveiled a new race route, marking a historic shift in the marathon’s journey.

For the first time, the 42km race will start at ORCA Mall on Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, pass through sections of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road, and finish at the iconic Eko Atlantic City.

Scheduled for Saturday, February 14, 2026, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is once again set to transform Lagos into a global running destination as athletes from across Africa and beyond line up to chase glory, personal bests, and pride on the streets of Nigeria’s commercial capital.

The marathon continues to enjoy the support of major partners including its headline sponsor Access Bank, Lagos State Government, 7Up, Kia Motors, Power Oil, Brila FM, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Unilever, Eko Atlantic, Aquafina, Sa- lonpas, Joy, Rexona, Easy Tipping, Robb, Greenlife Pharmaceuticals, Morning Fresh, among others.