Over 2,000 Programmers Enrol for FCMB Hackathon

I n just one week, over 2,000 program- mers have signed up for the upcoming FCMB Hackathon, slated for October 27 to 29. The high enrolment number shows the programme’s broad appeal among techies and confirm the commitment of First City Monument Bank and its parent company, the FCMB Group, to nurturing innovation at scale.

A partnership with Ingressive For Good, the 50-hour virtual Hackathon is set to harness the power of FCMB APIs in advancing open banking initiatives. It will unite a diverse group of tech enthusiasts to collaboratively construct proofs of concept and minimum viable products (MVPs) aimed at solving a specific, predefined challenge.

What sets the FCMB Hackathon apart is its capacity to serve as a dynamic platform for over 2,000 tech enthusiasts, including developers, engineers, students, designers, idea generators, and other stakeholders in the tech ecosystem. Together, they will craft sustainable innovations and projects to address real-world business challenges and social problems.

Participants will not only unveil their inventive concepts but will also put their technical skills to the test, fashioning digital solutions while vying for attractive rewards. The most outstanding teams will claim cash prizes and valuable items, earning recognition for their groundbreaking solutions.

The programme will foster collaboration and networking among participants, nurturing an interactive ecosystem where like-minded individuals can forge connections, exchange ideas, and mutually enrich their knowledge.

This collaborative environment is poised to yield innovative solutions and forge enduring partnerships that will benefit the Nigerian and African tech ecosystems in the long term.

Therefore, the FCMB Hackathon is set to serve as a launching pad for the next generation of tech visionaries, propelling them towards success and acclaim. It exemplifies a commitment to cultivating a vibrant culture of innovation, propelling tech-driven ideas, and creating unparalleled opportunities for the upcoming wave of tech pioneers