Over 2,000 Benefited From Vision First Outreach In Lagos –SNEPCo

There have been testimonies of restored sights as more than 2,000 people accessed healthcare services in an out – reach organised in Lagos as part of the Vision First initiative of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo).

This was contained in a statement by Communications Manager, Gladys Afam-Anadu. She quoted a beneficiary, Ademola Alabi Joshua, as having said: “Now I can see clearly, I can see my beautiful wife again, after not being able to see her for some years very well. I am really happy.

“When I got here, my first eye was operated, and I discovered that the second day I came, I could see very clearly, so I decided to go for the second eye, which was also operated yesterday, and today I discovered that my sight was regained back to normal. Thank you so much.”

According to the statement, another beneficiary, Mrs Taiwo Onogu, said she was billed N1.4 million for the eye surgery which was eventually conducted free at the outreach.

“The five-day outreach which held in Mushin Local Council Development Area, was the fourth in Lagos since the introduction of the Vision First initiative in 2022.

Among other things, the medical team performed 245 eye surgeries, of which 198 were for cataract and 47 for Pterygium. Another 1,992 received laboratory services while the pharmacy dispensed drugs to 1,863 patients. Nearly 1,652 people received general consultation.”