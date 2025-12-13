The 2025 edition of the NNPC-SNEPCo inter school swimming competition takes centre stage as over 200 young swimmers will compete for honours in the year ending event.

This event involving primary and secondary school swimmers will be highly thrilling and competitive at the Ikoyi Club 1938 swimming pool.

Youngsters will be on parade in the butterfly, freestyle, breastroke, backstroke and individual medley events of the competition.

Chairman of the Swimming section of Ikoyi Club, Akin Onabolu, stated that all was set for the big event.

“We are always happy to see the kids compete here and we also know that they are the future champions.

The 2025 edition is expected to be better in all aspects and we will have to credit our partners and sponsors NNPC-SNEPCCo for putting smiles on the faces of kids interested in swimming.

Attractive prizes await the winners in each of the categories in the day long competition.