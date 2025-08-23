Over 200 Substandard Hospitality Facilities In Ashanti Region Shut By GTA

A sweeping enforcement operation by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has led to the closure of over 200 hospitality and tourism facilities in the Ashanti region, for failing to comply with regulatory standards.

The exercise uncovered insanitary conditions, unsafe structures, expired licenses, and regulatory breaches in facilities located around Dichemso, Asafo, Ayeduase, Ayigya, and Santasi.

The regulatory compliance taskforce targets hotels, guest houses, food and beverage joints, recreational centres, and travel trade joints breaching key regulatory requirements, and operating at the blind oversight of the Authority.

Closure tags were affixed to entrances, signaling shutdowns for failing to meet requirements under legislative instruments L.I 2238 and 2239, and cautioning the public to stay away.

Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Frederick Adjei-Rudolph, expressed dismay at the findings, indicating his disappointment in consumers who despite poor service continue to patronise these unsafe places.

“A major worry from this operation is the exposure to the many substandard facilities we have in Ghana. We are doing our best for the facilities to operate within the minimum standard, but it looks like some of them are just not willing. Another shock is that the guests are okay with the services they receive. So they don’t protest,’’ he said.

He noted that the Authority cannot guarantee the safety and security of patrons using unlicensed or unregulated facilities.

“These categories of illegal operators are the most dangerous to patronise by unsuspecting clients because no form of assessment has been done by any regulatory body and therefore, safety and security cannot be guaranteed in such facilities,” he said.

“The regulation is backed by the law. And we want to make sure operators are compliant, and are operating a fair and leveled okay ground so that, whilst others do the right thing, others also don’t get away doing the wrong things,” he said.

