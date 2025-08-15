Over 200 Smashers For Odele Age-Group Tennis Meet

Over 200 young tennis players aged between 12 and 16 have registered for this year’s Gbolahan Odele Age Group Tennis Tournament. Now in its third edition, the annual tournament is organized by Badejo Sports, with boys and girls competing in the U-12, U-14, and U-16 categories.

The iconic Adejumo Tennis Sports Centre will host the event, which is scheduled to run from M o n d a y, August 18 to Saturday. The tournament’s sponsor , Chief Gbol a h a n O d e l e , expressed excitement about the event and the performances of the young players.

He stated: “It has always been a joy to see young people happy to connect and compete in an atmosphere of love and fair play. This tournament also provides an opportunity to showcase the potential of these players, helping them to become future champions for Nigeria.”

Tournament Director, Coach Dele Badejo, highlighted that this edition is unique because participants will compete for Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) points. “If they perform well here, they will earn enough points to compete in global junior tennis circuits.

We are always proud of this event due to the quality of players we see in every edition. We expect a higher standard than last year, and I can confirm that all arrangements have been made to ensure the event runs smoothly,” Badejo said. In the previous edition, David Edwards won the U-16 Boys category, while Goodness Aina claimed the title in the U-16 Girls category.