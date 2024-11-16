Over 200 Policy Holders Drag Standard Alliance Insurance to NASS

Share

Hundreds of aggrieved insurance claims policy holders, annuitants and senior citizens having contributory pension benefits with the Standard Alliance Insurance Plc, have petitioned the House of Representatives over the insurance company’s default to honour payment obligation .

In a consolidated petition dated June, 26th, 2024, obtained by Sunday Telegraph addressed to Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, the petition requests intervention of the Speaker to, among others compel Standard Alliance Insurance and Life Assurance Plc to pay them all our claims immediately.

The group, which referred to itself as, “a group of aggrieved Nigerians living in various states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who are policy holders, annuitants and senior citizens, having contributory pension benefits which are domiciled with Standard Alliance Insurance Company Plc that have not been paid since 2021 till date”.

“Sir, we are formally bringing to your notice that Standard Alliance Insurance Company Plc stopped paying us our benefits in the form of contributory pensions, annuities and policy maturation benefits since 2021 till date. The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) was in court with Standard Alliance Insurance Company Plc on the matter after confiscating their licence, and the case ended in favour of Standard Alliance Insurance Company Plc in 2023.

“The court instructed NAICOM to return their operating Licence, which they did. Since then, nothing has been heard about the insurance company and all the places it hitherto had its offices have remained closed to business till date. Many of us – the

beneficiaries, annuitants and policy holders in Standard Alliance have variously contacted NAICOM office in Abuja in respect of these unpaid benefits, annuities and pensions. We are going through terrible untold hardships and some of us have even died while this matter still lingers till date”, it said in the petition to the Speaker, signed by over 200 members.

The body of aggrieved policy holders said on its last visit and meeting with one of the directors of NAICOM in Abuja in 2023, they were informed that Standard Alliance Insurance Company Plc had been given a directive to commence business as from June, 2024.

The group informed the Speaker it has lost some of his/ her members to untimely and sudden deaths while the matter still lingered till date.

“In our last visit and meeting with one of the directors of NAICOM in Abuja in 2023, we were informed that Standard Alliance Insurance Company Plc has been given a directive to commence business as from June, 2024. Please, sir, any further delay in paying us our various benefits by Standard Alliance Insurance Company Plc as soon as it resumes business as from June, 2024 as directed by NAICOM will be unacceptable to us for the obvious reasons we have already stated”.

“We, therefore, pray/request that you use your good office to compel Standard Alliance Insurance Company Plc to commence payments of our various claims, annuities and pensions as from June, 2024 without fail as it has already been directed by NAICOM”, the group prayed.

