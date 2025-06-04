Over 20 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Get Mass Burial

Share

At least 20 victims of armed herdsmen terrorists attacks who were killed on Sunday were yesterday given mass burial in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

The victims were murdered in Edikwu Ankpali, in Apa Local Government Area. Families and mourners gathered for the heartthrobing event. New Telegraph gathered that the mass burial prompted high emotions with relatives weeping profusely over freshly dugged graves.

Both the clergy and traditional rulers offered prayers and called for justice and lasting peace. Meanwhile, kidnappers of the abducted Benue Links passengers were reported to have demanded a whooping N14 million ransom for 14 abducted passengers.

The victims, mostly women were returning from the Orba market in Enugu State and were kidnapped near Eyiupi community on Saturday Their vehicle was enroute Owukpa when it was ambushed by the gunmen, who forcibly took all 14 passengers into the surrounding bush.

Share