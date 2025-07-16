More than 20 suspects have been arrested in Benin City following a major security operation launched by the Edo State Government to combat cultism, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality.

The crackdown, carried out by the newly established Special Security Squad known as Operation Flush Out Kidnappers and Cultists, marks the first phase of the state’s intensified campaign to rid Edo of criminal elements.

The operation, which took place on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, targeted several known criminal hotspots across the city, including Isiohor, Iguosa, Oluku, Ibiwe/Lagos Street, among others. During the raids, operatives recovered a range of dangerous weapons, drugs, and other incriminating items from the suspects.

Speaking after the raids, John Adewale Eseikhaigbe, a member of the Edo State Special Security Squad Against Cultism and Kidnapping, praised Governor Monday Okpebholo for his leadership and commitment to restoring safety in the state.

“Thanks to the Governor of Edo State for his initiative in setting up the Squad, because he is a man committed to peace and against conflicts,” Eseikhaigbe said. “Following the recent killing in Edo State, the Governor took it upon himself to announce to the State, nation and the World that the killing in Edo State must stop, thereby constituting the Special Squad.

“The Squad commenced operation on Tuesday and made several arrests and you can see for yourself as we combed the length and breath of the city of Benin to ensure it is safe for our people.

“We made several arrests. We found drugs, weapons and other implicating materials. This has come to stay and we will ensure that Edo State is safe for our people and investors who have come to invest in the State.

“The raid was not only about cultism as we are also looking for drug peddlers, kidnappers, as these crimes are inter-related. We are doing this to ensure that Benin City is safe for all of us. To achieve this, we have to clean the street of all social vices.”

Eseikhaigbe added that Governor Okpebholo gave a clear directive to eliminate armed robbery, kidnapping, and other crimes that continue to tarnish the image of the state.

Another member of the Squad, Eribo Emwanta, addressed the sealing of a hotel in the Isiohor area, a move that sparked local speculation.

“The hotel that was sealed at Isiohor was not to witch hunt anybody but a move to invite the owner to explain his own part as the hotel appears to be a place for hideout for suspected drugs peddlers, cultists, and other criminals,” Emwanta said.