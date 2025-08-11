Over 1m Nigerians Apply For NSCDC, NIS, Fire Service’s Recruitment

No fewer than 1,911,141 Nigerian citizens have applied for the ongoing recruitment of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB).

New Telegraph gathered that the recruitment exercise scheduled to close on Monday, August 11, was initially planned for June 26; before it was shifted to July 14, then July 21.

The development was due to the technical bugs that severely disrupted the 2025 CDCFIB recruitment, causing repeated power outages and halting the process multiple times.

The application deadline of August 4, 2025, was subsequently extended by one week to Monday, August 11.

Despite the setbacks, data from the CDCFIB website shows that 1,911,141 Nigerians had applied before the portal closed on Monday.

According to the update, Kogi State topped the list with 116,162 applications, followed by Kaduna with 114,536, and Benue with 110,565.

At the other end, Bayelsa had 11,669 and Lagos with 14,216, recorded the lowest figures.

With the online application phase now closed, the CDCFIB has detailed the next stages of the 2025 paramilitary recruitment exercise.

In a series of posts on its official X account on Monday, the board thanked applicants and confirmed that shortlisted candidates will receive further directives on the recruitment process.

The board advised applicants to frequently check their email and text messages, as well as the CDCFIB portal and official social media channels, for updates in the coming weeks.

“Recruitment Applications Closed! The official recruitment portal for the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board is now closed. We thank all applicants for their interest and commitment to serving with honour, integrity, and national pride.

“Next Step! Shortlisted candidates will be contacted shortly with further instructions. Please monitor your email and text messages over the coming weeks for notifications. We also encourage you to regularly check the portal and social media handles for important updates.”