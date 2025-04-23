Over 1m Lagos Residents Enrolled In Health Insurance

Share

In a bold affirmation of its commitment to Universal Health Coverage (UHC), the Lagos State Government on Wednesday marked the 2025 ILERA EKO Day at the Lagos Television Blue Roof Arena, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

The event celebrated the progress made through the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS) and called on residents, stakeholders, and corporate bodies to support the initiative to ensure that no one is left behind in accessing affordable and quality healthcare. So far, the number of enrollees has grown from 100,000 to over one million beneficiaries.

Speaking at the celebration, the First Lady of Lagos State, Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, described the ILERA EKO scheme as a symbol of dignity, health equity, and peace of mind for residents.

She emphasized that health insurance is a right, not a privilege, and highlighted the scheme’s growth.

“This year’s ILERA EKO Day theme, ‘ILERA EKO: Health Coverage for All,’ captures the vision of a truly inclusive health system,” she stated. “From digital innovations to tailor-made plans, the Lagos State Government is working to ensure that access to quality healthcare becomes a lived reality.”

The high point of the event was the decoration of Mrs. Sanwo-Olu as the ILERA EKO and EKOSHA Icon, and the launch of the ILERA EKO Handbook.

She commended the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) for pioneering innovations such as the Virtual Booths, ILERA EKO App, and telemedicine platforms that have enhanced access to care.

Highlighting the scheme’s human impact, the First Lady pointed to the Equity Fund under EKOSHA, through which orphans, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities have been enrolled at no cost.

She noted her office’s role in supporting elderly citizens through the Community Senior Citizen Initiative, calling it “a symbolic thank you” to those who laid the foundation of Lagos.

“As a mother and medical doctor, I understand the relief that comes from knowing your family is covered,” she said.

“I encourage all Lagos residents to enroll and urge philanthropists, market leaders, and corporate organizations to support the initiative so more people can benefit.”

She encouraged enrollees to share their experiences to inspire others and called on everyone to become ILERA EKO ambassadors.

“A healthy Lagos is a productive Lagos, and a productive Lagos is a prosperous Lagos,” she remarked.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Kemi Ogunyemi, described ILERA EKO Day as both a celebration and a call to action.

“It reaffirms our commitment to building a healthier Lagos,” she said, commending the First Lady and health sector leaders for their dedication.

Ogunyemi noted that the LSHS Law of 2015 laid the foundation for the scheme’s success. “Health insurance offers financial protection, reduces out-of-pocket spending, and ensures access to quality care.

“ILERA EKO is helping us achieve that dream, even in tough economic times,” she said.

She also praised the ILERA N’TIWA Cooperative for enabling flexible premium payments for informal sector workers and urged employers to enroll their staff. “Health insurance is not a luxury; it is a right and an investment.”

Chairman of LASHMA, Adebayo Adedewe, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to health equity and social protection.

He described ILERA EKO as a movement aimed at shielding Lagosians from the financial burden of healthcare.

Permanent Secretary of LASHMA, Emmanuella Zamba, commended the growing trust Lagosians place in the health scheme.

“Our goal has always been to provide equitable, quality healthcare. ILERA EKO is proof that we’re on the right track,” she said.

Zamba emphasized the role of technology in healthcare delivery, citing the ILERA EKO App, Telemedicine Service, and Virtual Booths as tools that are transforming access to care in both urban and underserved communities.

She added that LASHMA is continuously improving its plans, including the Seniors and School Health Plans, to meet the needs of different groups.

“With consistent support, we can build a resilient health system that leaves no one behind,” she said.

