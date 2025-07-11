Over 18M Foreign Pilgrims Performed Umrah, Hajj In 2024, Says S’Arabia

No fewer than 18 million foreign pilgrims across the globe perform Umrah and Hajj in 2024. It was learnt that over 18.5 million pilgrims performed Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia last year, marking a giant rise in Umrah visitors and significant strides.

According to the Doyof Al Rahman Programme’s annual report, 16.92 million pilgrims came for Umrah, surpassing official targets and reflecting a 101 per cent increase from 2022.

Officials credited the growth to the integration of services and streamlined procedures that made the pilgrimage experience smoother and more accessible.

The report also underscored Saudi Arabia’s rising global standing as a religious tourism hub. Mecca ranked fifth globally in the number of international visitors, while Medina climbed to seventh place on the global Tourism Performance Index.

Launched as part of Vision 2030, the Doyof Al Rahman Programme aims to enhance every stage of the pilgrim journey, from arrival and transportation to cultural enrichment and religious rites.

In 2024, the programme rolled out 89 initiatives in collaboration with more than 40 government agencies, achieving a 95 per cent compliance rate.