Over 185 Countries, 4, 000 Exhibitors, 35, 000 Professionals For 2023 World Travel Market London

With United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) successfully concluding its 25th General Assembly in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the world attention is now turned to World Travel Market (WTM) London, one of the major global tourism meets for the year. Billed to hold between November 6 and 8 at its traditional home in ExCel Centre, WTM, which is in its 42 years and organised yearly by Reeds Exhibition, will once again this year open to a full house, with over 185 countries, travel buyers and suppliers as well national tourism organisations and different corporate bodies and individuals and the travelling public in attendance.

For this year, Morocco will be on the spotlight as the Premier Partner Country. This is coming on the heels of the impressive record posted by country as its targets to double the number of incoming tourists to 26 million by 2030, thereby elevating the status of the country as a leading global leisure destination.

The country will feature among others its signature campaign brand tagged, Morocco, Kingdom of Light, by the Moroccan National Tourism Office. Launched in April 2022, the campaign was designed to inspire a new generation of travellers, showcasing the attractions and experiences of a “contemporary and dynamic” nation.

The event this year will feature over 70 conferences and seminars on different subjects, with experienced speakers lined up. Over 9, 102 visitors were recorded at last year’s conferences. Some of the key conferences include the Ministers’ Summit to be held in partnership with UNWTO and World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). Now in its 17th year, the summit will bring together the largest gathering of dignitaries from around the world to discuss and ratify key tourism agreements. It will hold on November 6 with officials of both UNWTO and WTTC including leading destinations tourism ministers in attendance.

WTM London has continued to experience growth with more than 14% new exhibitors, ranging from household names to specialist firms and niche brands registered for this year, bringing the total number of exhibitors expected to about 4, 000. High-profile names debuting this year include Eurostar – the high-speed international rail service connecting the United Kingdom with mainland Europe and ABBA Voyage, a live concert staged in London, with virtual ‘Abbatars.’

Also exhibiting for the first time is the Bermuda Tourism Authority, which is highlighting its culture, heritage, cuisine, wellness and sustainability offer- ings. Internationally recognised documentary presenter, Louis Theroux, is the keynote speaker at the event as he will be speaking in a session entitled, An Audience with Louis Theroux Louis. He will be interviewed by Marcus Murphy, who is the Founder and CEO of 5ive, about his incredible career, the people he has met and the countries he has visited.

With over 35,000 professionals from 184 countries recorded last year, this year is expected to attract more countries and participants given that new exhibition floors have been added to the existing areas. Debuting are the Accommodation and Wholesalers, Experiences and Transportation areas.