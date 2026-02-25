Over 180 Benefit From Otti’s CoS’s Free JAMB Registration, Bursary

Over 180 Indigent students from Umuezegu Nsulu, in Isialangwa North LGA of Abia State, have benefited from the free Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registration form and Bursary scheme of Governor Alex Otti’s Chief of Staff (CoS), Pastor Caleb Ajagba, to climb higher in the academic ladder.

Pastor Ajagba, in a remarkable demonstration of compassion and visionary leadership, organised a free bursary and JAMB registration exercise for indigent students in his community, designed to ease the financial burden on underprivileged families and provide deserving youths with the opportunity to pursue higher education without hindrance.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the Chief of Staff explained that his resolve to lift the students was in line with Governor Alex Otti’s administration’s futuristic outlook and was deeply committed to the development of Abia youths using several transformative platforms, including the Abia Leadership Academy and TechRise, to equip young people with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

Pastor Ajagba clarified that the bursary and JAMB disbursement were not funded by the government but were his personal contribution aimed at extending opportunities to young people who may otherwise be denied access to education because of financial constraints.

The Chief of Staff said education remains the shortest and most credible pathway to a secure and meaningful future, even as he encouraged the beneficiaries to see the support as a chance to rewrite their personal and family histories.

Sharing his personal experience, Ajagba revealed that he sat for JAMB entrance examinations eight times before gaining admission, underscoring the importance of resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment to one’s goals.

He maintained that academic attainment opens doors not only for individuals but for generations yet unborn.

“If I had given up after the first attempt, I would not have had the opportunity to partner with His Excellency today in reshaping and rebranding Abia State,” he stated.

He further urged the beneficiaries to utilise the funds strictly for the purpose it is meant, reminding them that the gesture was conceived solely to support those genuinely in need and assured them that the initiative would not end with academic support alone, but extended to youths engaged in vocational training, business, and other self-improvement engagements.

Pastor Ajagba expressed his vision for a future where every household in Abia State can proudly boast of at least one graduate and one financially independent individual, even as he challenged the students to become trailblazers in their families, assuring them that once one person succeeds, others would be inspired to follow.

Some of the Beneficiaries, including Favour Nmesomachi, Dickson Success, Ndubuisi Divine, Gift Onwughara, expressed appreciation for the life – transforming gesture and what they described as a rare opportunity granted to them to further their education, hitherto unattainable because of their families’ financial limitations.

They also described the gesture as a divine intervention and a testament to the selfless leadership of Pastor Ajagba, adding that the bursary and free JAMB registration have rekindled their hope, restored their confidence and given them renewed determination to pursue their academic dreams with excellence and integrity.

They pledged to justify the confidence reposed in them by remaining dedicated to their studies and striving to make their families and Abia State proud.