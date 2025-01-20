Over 18 Transmission Towers Vandalised In Jan –TCN

Share

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday said more than 18 transmission towers were vandalised between January 9 and 14 across three states – Rivers, Abia, and Kano.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, who said this in a statement in Abuja, said the General Manager, Transmission TCN’S Port Harcourt Region, Mr. Emmanuel Okpa, reported that routine patrols by linesmen on January 10, uncovered damage to towers 171 through towers 181 and 184.

She said on January 14, vandals targeted towers 146, 147, and 149 along the Owerri/ Ahoada 132 Kilovolt (kV) line in Rivers, removing base brackets and compromising the stability of the towers. She said:

“In Abia State, Mr Azuh Lucky, Head of the Lines Department for the region, reported the theft of bolts, nuts, and structural members from towers 160 to 162 on the Alaoji/Umuahia 132kV line.

“Meanwhile, in Kano, towers 105, 106, and 107 along the Katsina-Gazoua 132/33kV transmission line were critically damaged by vandals on January 9, compromising their structural integrity and risking collapse.

“In the early hours of January 17, vandalised 132kV underground transmission cables were discovered by TCN engineers near Millennium Park in Abuja. This affected power supply to the central area and its environs.

“These incidents pose a significant challenge to TCN’S operations as a company.” Incidentally some parts of the Presidential Villa, popularly known as Aso Rock were thrown into darkness by the antics of the vandals.

According to reports, the attacks also affected some other parts of Abuja which included; Maitama, Wuse, Jabi, Lifecamp, Asokoro, Utako, and Mabushi.

The vandalised 132kV transmission line and underground cable supplies bulk power to the Central Area transmission substation in Katampe, Abuja.

She said the company had bolstered security measures, increased lines patrol and the number of vigilante groups, and is also collaborating with security operatives.

Mbah said the company was appealing for the full support of every Nigerian, particularly those in communities hosting TCN’s installations.

She said: “Nigerians must collectively recognise that the transmission network is our collective asset and essocioeconomic development. “The vandals and those who buy stolen materials are sabotaging the nation.

“All hands must be on deck to ensure the growth of the country’s power sector, which is critical to the development of our country “TCN’s grid expansion plans are under tremendous strain due to the persistent vandalism of its installations.”

She said that the financial implications of constant repairs to vandalised transmission installations, along with the stress on the grid, were having adverse effects on TCNs grid expansion drive.

“This is a clarion call for everyone to join forces with TCN to put an end to this menace and safeguard our electricity network,” Mbah said.

Share

Please follow and like us: