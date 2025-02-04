Over 17,000 Apply For 2000 Teaching Job In Abia

Share

A week after it was opened, the Abia State teacher recruitment portal has received 17600 applications, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu has said.

Abia State Government had a week earlier announced the executive council resolution to recruit 2000 to 2500 teachers to cope with the influx of new enrollment occasioned by the free and compulsory education policy.

However, a week before the closure of the portal for basic education teachers recruitment, 17600 candidates have so far applied beating the deadline of Tuesday, February 11.

Kanu, who disclosed the progress of the exercise in Umuahia added that the applications were already being processed.

He said shortlisted candidates would be subjected to a computer-based test (CBT), while the final recruitment would be preceded by an oral interview.

The Commissioner assured that the exercise would be transparent, merit-based and provide equal opportunities for all applicants.

“So far about 17,000 applications have been received and processed and still counting. The shortlisted candidates would be subjected to a computer-based test, after which those who pass such a test would attend the oral interview.

“It is after that process that they would be finally recruited. But what is key here is that in all these, the exercise will be merit-based and transparent. There will be equal opportunity for everybody,” Prince Kanu stated.

The governor’s adviser on Basic Education, Mr Kenechukwu Nwosu, said the recruitment became necessary to close the gap of shortage of teachers in the system, especially at a time when school enrollment had tripled as a result of the free and compulsory education policy.

He said merit would be the watchword in the exercise so that at the end of the day the children would be taught by quality teachers.

Share

Please follow and like us: