Over 1,700 Unity Schools Teachers Writes Tinubu Over Unpaid Salary, Arrears

The Federal Government has been urged to pay the three-year salaries of over 1700 teachers and education officers who were hired into the Federal Unity Colleges in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Prof. Tahir Mamman, the Minister of Education made the plea in an open letter sent to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, November 3. According to the letter sighted by New Telegraph, the teachers requested that their salaries and other benefits be paid in an open letter addressed to Prof. Tahir Mamman, the Minister of Education, and copied to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The letter, signed by the education officers and teachers hired into the 110 Unity Colleges in 2018, 2019, and 2020 reads, “We write this open letter with a clear conscience to draw the attention of the Hon. Minister for Education and Permanent Secretary to our plight.” “It is worthy of note that we remind you that this set of officers was hitherto owed two years and three years arrears of salary before they were finally captured via IPPIS. These arrears remain unpaid as of November 2023,” the letter reads. The teachers however, urged the minister to use his good office to carry out an inquiry into the delay of the movement of files of over 1700 (2018/2019 recruited Education Officers) and the speedy dislodgement of bureaucratic bottlenecks that may delay the movement, verification, and approval of files for payment.