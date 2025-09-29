Over 150 Athletes, Officials Arrive Umuahia For African, Int’l Para-Badminton Championships

The International Conference Centre Umuahia, venue of the first international Para-badminton and the All-African Badminton championships, is wearing a new look as over 150 athletes and 60 officials from 14 countries have arrived in Abia State capital, for the sports event.

Some of the countries include Brazil, India, Peru, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia.

Addressing journalists on the preparations for the championships, the Abia State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Sir Nwobilor Ananaba, said Governor Alex Otti has invested heavily to ensure a world-class event and assured that they would work together for the overall success of the championships.

He said that in addition to the preparations, there would be a workshop to prepare the officials before the commencement on Tuesday, September 30, noting that the ICC is the right place to play.

The Commissioner, represented by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports, Mr Raymond Ukwa, said all is set for the hosting of the championships, including venue, accommodation and other logistics.

“We have the best mats, playing mats, especially the wheelchair playing mats, the first of its kind in West Africa, so to say. We also have 60 officials who are going to accompany the athletes who are going to play within the next few days.

“This is also to confirm that about 14 countries are going to be here in Abia State. We’re expecting about 150 athletes to play within this game. And some of these athletes are here already, and most of them will be arriving this evening and tomorrow morning.

“And when you’re able to go around after this press briefing, you’ll see the hall and the preparation that has been made to ensure that people have an equitable playing field, and of course, that is also world-class as well,” Ananaba stated.

The President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Mr Francis Orbih, while appreciating Governor Alex Otti for his immense support for the competition, revealed that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a successful hosting of the events, adding that a workshop would also be held for both coaches and players.

“Nigeria is doing well, Abia is doing well, and we want to do better to improve on where we are, which is why all these have been put together by the State, ably led by the Executive Governor, Dr Alex Otti. We are having a workshop, a Para-Badminton workshop for coaches and players.

“So we have a three-day workshop going on, and after that, there will be an assessment for them so that those who scale through that assessment will be given certificates having gone through the workshop,” Orbih stated.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of the Badminton Confederation Africa (BCA), Jeff Shigoli, and the Head of Operations and Badminton World Federation International Classifier, Dr Ahmed Reda, expressed happiness with the progress that has been made so far, saying that Nigeria is debuting as the third African country to host para activities after Uganda and Egypt.

They described the event as a big milestone for both Nigeria and Africa as a whole.