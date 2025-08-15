Over 13,900 People To Benefit From N2.5bn N-Cares Empowerment Scheme – Gov Aliyu

The Sokoto State Government has commenced payment for over 13,900 beneficiaries under the state’s N-G Cares programme, representing an investment of ₦2.5 billion across 244 wards in the state.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu stated this at the flag-off of the second phase of the NG-CARES Result Area 3.2 programme.

The initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering small-scale businesses aimed at promoting sustainable economic growth and self-reliance, which aligns with our administration’s 9-Point SMART Agenda.

Small-Scale Enterprises provide jobs, spark innovation, and open doors of opportunity for thousands of our citizens. Therefore, supporting them is imperative, not only through NG-CARES or Amadu Cares but through all other means.

The NG-CARES initiative has already made great strides in building capacity and expanding access to vital resources for our entrepreneurs.

The governor expressed sincere appreciation to partners, including the World Bank, Bank of Industry, Federal and State CARES Units, Hotline Consult, and all stakeholders, for their invaluable contributions to the success so far recorded on this initiative.

“We are indeed very grateful. We are committed to continuing to partner with you and any other body in any area of development in our dear state,” he said.

He was delighted to inform that under his administration, the scope and beneficiaries of the programme have been expanded.

For the first time, a Nano category has been introduced alongside Micro and Small Enterprises.

In terms of support, the maximum grant for Small Enterprises has been increased from ₦300,000 to ₦500,000, while Nano entrepreneurs will now receive grants of ₦100,000 each.

The governor’s passion for the programme is matched by his commitment to significant investment, both financially and in the number of beneficiaries.

When the initiative started, over 8,590 beneficiaries were successfully covered with a total investment of ₦1.5 billion.

The responsibility now lies with the beneficiaries to make the best use of these grants to accelerate the growth and success of their enterprises.

Every great business begins with small steps, and its success lies in the careful management and wise use of resources.

The governor expects the beneficiaries to use the grants wisely and judiciously to achieve the goals of poverty reduction and job creation in the state.

As a government, the promise to boost the economy through various initiatives has been fulfilled, and now it’s up to the beneficiaries to fulfil their part so that together, lives can be transformed, the economy strengthened, and the Sokoto State of their dreams built.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to supporting every initiative that drives economic and human development in the state.

The government will continue to prioritise programmes that empower citizens, stimulate growth and development, and improve the well-being of the people.

Since the inception of the administration, youth empowerment has been one of its priorities. Over 1,250,000 youths and women have been trained through the Department of Community Development alone, covering vital skills such as vulcanising, soap and pomade making, tailoring, knitting, and sewing, among others.

These efforts are aimed at equipping the people with the tools needed for self-reliance and long-term prosperity. In addition, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Welfare and the State Poverty Reduction Programme have also successfully trained and empowered thousands of other beneficiaries with practical skills, starter kits, and capital to establish their own businesses.

In the administration’s drive to do more, a new Ministry of Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship has been established to provide more structured, coordinated, and expanded opportunities for youths and women.

This is expected to reduce youth restiveness, tackle unemployment, and promote economic self-sufficiency.

The governor expressed his deepest gratitude to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support and cooperation, which made the programme possible.

He also commended development partners for their invaluable support and thanked the good people of Sokoto State for their continued prayers and support for the administration.