Over 1300 Persons Benefit From Champion Breweries Medical Outreach

More than 1300 persons with various health challenges have received free medical treatment through Champion Breweries Plc’s medical outreach organized for indigenes of Nung oku community in Ibesikpo Asutan local government area of Akwa ibom state as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The two -day medical outreach which was done in collaboration with Ima bridge hospital at the hospital premises features free eye consultations, health education sessions, eye screening and distribution of reading glasses, screening and treatment for malaria, hypertension, diabetes, and other common conditions.

Addressing the people before flagging of the event, Managing Director of Champion Breweries Plc, Dr. Inalegwu Adoga, said the company has long been committed to delivering life touching projects that enhance the wellbeing of the people of the state, reaffirming its commitment to positively impacting its host communities.