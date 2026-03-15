Over 120 Children Lost To Building Collapse In Nigeria As NIOB Launches Advocacy

Over 120 children have been lost to incidents of building collapse in Nigeria due to poor construction practices and failure to adhere to the National Building Code.

This is coming as the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) has commenced advocacy in tertiary institutions across Anambra State ahead of the 2026 rainy season, aimed at averting future occurrences.

According to the Anambra State Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Bldr. Ikenna Okpala, during this year’s Builders’ Day celebration:

“This is a national disaster, and you can agree with me that from 2019 till this year, the number must have increased, and this is on account of poor construction management and failure to adhere to the National Building Code.”

“As this year’s rainy season commences, you would soon begin to hear of building collapse in the country, which is largely caused by those who are not professional builders but are engaged by unsuspecting clients,” he said.

This year’s Builders’ Day celebration was marked by visits to Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze; and the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, where the body interfaced with students and lecturers in the Department of Building.

In his address at the occasions, the National President of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Bldr. Daniel Abimbola Kalade, explained that:

“Builders’ Day provides us with an important platform to reflect on the progress of our profession as we assess the challenges confronting the construction industry and renew our collective commitment to advancing a safe, sustainable, and resilient built environment.

“The theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Advocacy and Policy Influence towards Sustainable Reforms for a Resilient Built Environment,’ resonates with the fact that the success of any clime depends, to a large extent, on the success of the country’s legal system (advocacy and policy influence), knowing that the beauty of any law is precision.

“The success of the adoption of reforms depends on the openness of governance and the level of individual and corporate adaptability and flexibility towards achieving a resilient built environment.”

He, however, reiterated that:

“The Nigerian Institute of Building has remained committed to promoting professionalism, ethical standards, and quality assurance within the building industry.

“The Institute will continue to engage with government, regulatory agencies, and industry stakeholders to ensure that policies guiding the built environment reflect global best practices and respond effectively to local challenges.

“It is in recognition of this critical need that the Nigerian Institute of Building is today entering into a strategic partnership with West African Ceramics Limited through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the training and capacity development of construction artisans.

“This partnership represents a significant step towards strengthening technical competence within the construction workforce and promoting the use of modern building materials and best construction practices.

“The Institute remains committed to working with industry partners, training institutions, and government agencies.

“The responsibility for reforming and strengthening the built environment sector is a shared one. Government, professional bodies, private sector organisations, and educational institutions must work together to ensure that policies, standards, and practices continue to be aligned with the demands of sustainable development,” he stated.