Over 110,000 Patients Benefit From Seplat Energy’s ‘Eye Can See’ Initiative

Since its inception in 2012, Seplat Energy’s ‘Eye Can See’ initiative has provided eye care services to more than 110,000 patients, offering a lifeline to communities across its host areas.

A statement issued on Saturday highlighted the wide range of free treatments delivered through the programme, including cataract surgeries, eye consultations, distribution of reading glasses, and health education.

In addition to offering these services at no cost, the initiative also provides vital awareness on conditions that can lead to vision loss, such as glaucoma, diabetes, and hypertension.

The statement noted that corporate social investment (CSI) has become an increasingly important component of corporate responsibility, particularly in the energy sector, where company operations significantly impact host communities.

Seplat Energy’s commitment to combating preventable blindness in Edo State through the ‘Eye Can See’ programme has been recognized as a prime example of CSI in action.

“Seplat Energy, in partnership with the NNPC Exploration & Production Limited (NEPL), has continued to demonstrate the transformative power of effective CSI across its host communities through the ‘Eye Can See’ initiative,” the statement read.

“For over a decade, the programme has delivered free, comprehensive eye care services to tens of thousands, significantly improving not only individual lives but also the socioeconomic wellbeing of entire communities.”

Now in its 13th year, the initiative has become a cornerstone of Seplat Energy’s CSI strategy, providing over 110,000 treatments, including cataract surgeries, consultations, distribution of glasses, and public health education. Beyond treatment, the programme seeks to empower individuals with knowledge about common conditions that could affect vision, many of which are preventable or manageable when detected early.

According to the statement, improved eyesight contributes directly to increased productivity. It referenced a study published in The Lancet Global Health, which found that providing near-vision glasses to rural tea workers in India boosted productivity by 22%. The economic and social impact is equally evident in children, whose learning outcomes improve significantly with better vision, ultimately enhancing their future job prospects.

The life-changing impact of the initiative is perhaps best illustrated through the stories of its beneficiaries. One such example is Dennis Laure, a Delta State resident who battled serious eye problems for over five years. After receiving cataract surgery through the programme, Laure regained his sight and returned to work, enabling him to once again support his family.

“I could not even make phone calls before the surgery, but now I can see very well. I am extremely grateful to Seplat Energy for giving me back my sight,” Laure said. His story reflects the wider impact of the programme—restoring not just sight but dignity, livelihood, and independence.

Globally, around 2.2 billion people suffer from near or distance vision impairment, and at least 1 billion of those cases are considered preventable, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In Nigeria, the challenge is immense. The National Eye Health Programme of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare estimated that by 2024, about 4.25 million Nigerians aged 40 and above were living with moderate to severe visual impairment or blindness. Alarmingly, 84% of those cases were preventable or treatable.

In Edo State, a large portion of affected individuals lack access to basic eye care, worsening the crisis of avoidable blindness. This is where Seplat Energy’s initiative plays a critical role by offering screenings, consultations, and surgeries to individuals who might otherwise never receive such care.

During the 2025 edition of the programme, the impact was again evident. A total of 1,292 people were screened, and 53 cataract surgeries were successfully conducted over a three-day period. These numbers reflect more than statistics—they represent lives transformed and futures restored.

The ‘Eye Can See’ initiative also goes beyond medical treatment. It includes a robust education component that informs beneficiaries about the links between vision health and systemic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes. Many recipients were unaware of these connections prior to the programme, but now have the tools and knowledge to manage their health more proactively.

Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Cyril Adams Oshiomhole, lauded the programme’s emphasis on early detection. “More than half of the ailments that lead to blindness are treatable, and the ‘Eye Can See’ programme is showing our people that with early intervention, many of these conditions can be prevented,” he said during the 2025 edition.

Seplat Energy’s Director of External Affairs & Social Performance, Chioma Afe, also emphasized the importance of health education in sustaining the programme’s impact. “We aim to not only restore sight but to provide people with the tools and knowledge to take care of their health long after the event. Health education is integral to the sustainability of the initiative, and it’s something that benefits the community in the long run,” she stated.

The company’s commitment extends far beyond annual outreach events. Seplat Energy has long-term plans to establish a permanent eye hospital in Benin City to serve as a hub for ongoing eye health services across Edo State and surrounding areas. This facility is expected to provide consistent, high-quality care, particularly for underserved communities.

Already, on October 7, 2024, Seplat Energy completed and handed over a fully equipped, state-of-the-art Eye Centre at Sapele Central Hospital to the Delta State Government. Designed to be a regional hub for eye care, the centre is set to address a broad range of vision issues and expand access to quality treatment.

By investing in permanent infrastructure, Seplat Energy is ensuring that the benefits of the ‘Eye Can See’ initiative endure for generations to come, solidifying its role in the region’s sustainable development.

“Seplat Energy’s ‘Eye Can See’ programme exemplifies the power of corporate social investment to create meaningful, lasting change,” the statement concluded.

“Through medical outreach, education, and long-term healthcare infrastructure, Seplat is not only restoring vision but also setting a benchmark for corporate responsibility in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and beyond.”

