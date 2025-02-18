Over 10m Up For Grabs As Ocean Glory Cup kicks Off March 3

Share

Ocean Glory Commodities Limited is excited to announce the launch of the first-ever Ocean Glory Cup, a remarkable soccer competition with a prize pool of ₦10 million.

Ocean Glory Cup aims to nurture talents, encourage personal development, and provide a platform for emerging players to showcase their skills.

The competition will feature both Grassroots and Allstars teams and is a key element of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. It is designed to support the growth of soccer and empower young athletes to advance in their careers.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Emmanuel Cole Chiori stated, “We are proud to introduce the Ocean Glory Cup 2025, a platform that reflects our commitment to community development and the transformative power of sports.

“This competition is not just about winning; it’s about creating opportunities for young athletes to grow, learn, and achieve their full potential. We believe that every player deserves a chance to succeed, and we are eager to see the incredible talent that will emerge from this initiative.”

The Ocean Glory Cup 2025 will award ₦4 million, with ₦2 million each for the winners of the Grassroots and Allstars categories. In addition to cash rewards, participants will receive mentorship opportunities, exposure to scouts and professional clubs, and a pathway to achieve their dreams.

The tournament will take place starting March 3rd at Festac 23rd FHA Stadium in Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos.

Ocean Glory Commodities Limited is dedicated to using the power of sports to inspire, uplift, and develop talent within the community. The company is a leading maritime organization committed to excellence, innovation, and community development.

Through its CSR initiatives, Ocean Glory Commodities Limited aims to create a meaningful impact in the areas of education, sports, and social welfare.

Share

Please follow and like us: