Over 10m children out of school in Kano, Katsina, Jigawa – UNICEF

Over 10.2 million children are out of schools in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States, which consists 16% of the total population of the children in the states. The Chief of Field Officer of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Kano, Mr. Rahama Ri- hood Mohammed Farah, said during a media briefing held to mark the International Day of Education (IDE) 2025, in Kano on Fri- day that state governments needed to redouble their efforts in ensuring educa- tion for children to reduce insecurity, and child molestations. Farah cited the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2021, which showed that nearly one million children in Kano State alone are not attend- ing school.

The survey further highlighted that 32% of children of prima- ry school ages in the state are out of out-of-school. He explained that in response to these challenges, UNICEF has un- dertaken several initiatives aimed at improving access to education for vulnerable children. These, he said, include cash transfer programs to assist families with school enrollment, enrollment drives across communities, and the integration of Qur’anic schools into the formal education system. “UNICEF has also supported the construction of climate-resilient schools and community infrastructure to ensure a more conducive learning environment,” he said.

Farah noted that UNICEF has been instrumental in providing teaching and learning materials with 630,249 materials dis- tributed in Kano State alone for early childhood and pri- mary education. He said that additionally, 1,109 teachers in the state have benefitted from pro- fessional development pro- grams designed to enhance teaching methodologies. As part of its broader commitment to improving education outcomes, UNICEF also helped establish climate change-resilient water, sani- tation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities in schools and communities, benefitting 25 schools in Kano.

