Over 1,040 Anglican Faithful Join Mother’s Union To Celebrate 150 Years Existence

No Fewer than 1, 040 Anglican faithful of the Diocese of Awka, Anambra State joined the Mother’s Union (MU) to mark their 2026 rededication and thanksgiving service and 150 years of existence worldwide.

His Grace, Most Revd. Alexander Ibezim (PHD), the Archbishop, Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese, who presided over the service charged the women to be great home builders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibezim, who is also the Dean of The Cathedral, gave the charge in his sermon titled “I am the Lord that Healeth Thee,” at the programme in Akwa on Sunday. He took his text from the book of Exodus 15 verse 26, and urged the women to be prayerful in 2026 for God’s divine blessing.

Ibezim urged the women not to give in to various challenges of life but solely lean on God for restoration and healing of both spiritual, social and economic worries that they might face daily. He reminded them that the rededication service was to prepare them to be stronger and able to work differently for God in 2026.

The Archbishop said that God has promised to heal all diseases that might stand as a barrier to promoting his kingdom and the well-being of the faithful.

He described healing as the restoration of all that had been broken, lost, and weakened in the lives of the faithful noting that God cares for both the spiritual and physical needs of people. He charged the seven church teachers’ wives, who were admitted into the MU, to be dedicated to the union.