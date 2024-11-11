New Telegraph

November 11, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 11, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Over 100,000 People…

Over 100,000 People Protest In Valencia Over Floods

Huge numbers of people have protested in Valencia against authorities’ handling of recent deadly floods, demanding the resignation of regional head Carlos Mazón.

Spanish outlets, including news agency Efe, cited a government body as saying 130,000 people took to the streets on Saturday – with protesters chanting “We are stained with mud, you are stained with blood”.

More than 200 people died in the flooding, which was caused by torrential rain hitting Valencia and neighbouring provinces in October. Eighty people are still missing.

Protesters have accused local authorities of issuing flood warnings far too late, reports the BBC. Angry protesters clashed with police towards the end of the demonstrations.

Pictures show Valencia City Hall smeared with mud, while the Reuters news agency reports protesters throwing chairs and other objects.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

‘Financial Inclusion Via Insurance Key To Economic Growth’
Read Next

Continental Re-Opens Entries For 10th Pan-African Journalism Awards
Share
Copy Link
×