Over 100,000 Kwarans Enrolled In Health Insurance Scheme – Jetawo-Winter

The Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Health Insurance Agency (KW-HIA), Dr. Olubunmi Jetawo-Winter, has announced that over 100,000 residents have been enrolled in the state’s health insurance scheme.

She disclosed this during an engagement programme at Ijomu Oro, Irepodun Local Government Area, organised by KW-HIA in collaboration with the European Union (EU-SARAH Initiative).

According to her, beneficiaries of the scheme include students, individuals in the informal sector, persons living with disabilities, and private organisations, among others.

“Today, we have more than 100,000 beneficiaries enjoying health insurance in the state, starting from students in our tertiary institutions, the informal sector, private organisations, with all civil servants and their families joining very soon,” she said.

Dr. Jetawo-Winter attributed the milestone to the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration’s investments in the health sector, which she said have continued to attract donor support.

“In the last few years, Kwara has witnessed unprecedented donor support in our health sector to serve different population segments such as under-five children, young women and pregnant mothers, the physically challenged, and those living with diseases like HIV and tuberculosis. One of such supports is the EU-SARAH initiative, powered by the European Union with technical assistance from UNICEF and UNFPA,” she stated.

She explained that under the EU-SARAH initiative, 15,000 residents in vulnerable groups will enjoy free access to quality healthcare services for the next few years in facilities close to their communities.

Dr. Jetawo-Winter also praised Governor AbdulRazaq’s commitment to infrastructural development and manpower support in the state’s medical facilities, noting: “From primary healthcare centres to tertiary hospitals, our Governor is intentional about the health and safety of citizens.”

The sensitisation exercise also took place in Afon, Reke, and Aboto-Oja communities in Asa Local Government Area.

The event in Ijomu Oro was attended by several dignitaries, including Hon. Shola Odetundun, member representing Irepodun Constituency at the Kwara House of Assembly; Oloriewe Raheem Adedoyin; Barrister Teju Oguntoye; Hon. Olabode Adekanye; Prince Samuel Alebiosu; APC Chairperson in Irepodun, Hajia Rasheedat Kareem; General Manager of The Herald Newspapers, Mr. Yomi Adeboye; and President of Kwara South Youth Organisation, Abolarin Dan-Sarafa.

The Oloro of Oro Kingdom, Oba Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye Titiloye II, was represented by the Eesa of Oro, High Chief Samuel Taiye. Also in attendance were Baale of Ijomu Oro, High Chief Matthew Taiye Ademola, and High Chief Samuel Oguniyi.

In their goodwill messages, Hon. Odetundun and Barrister Oguntoye commended the turnout of residents and urged them to embrace the scheme. Similarly, Oba Titiloye appealed to his people to take advantage of the affordable healthcare services it offers, while praising Governor AbdulRazaq’s commitment to health development.

Oloriewe Adedoyin also lauded the governor’s developmental strides across sectors, noting that the EU-SARAH partnership was a recognition of Kwara’s huge investment in healthcare.