Over 10,000 To Benefit From Kalu’s Free Medical Outreach

Over 10,000 people are to benefit from a free medical outreach programme in Bende Federal Constituency, Abia state, courtesy of the Benjamin Kalu Foundation in collaboration with a Taiwanese medical team from the Taiwan Root Medical Peace Corps.

The programme, which kicked off in Bende metropolis on Wednesday, aims to provide medical care to about 5,000 to 10,000 patients with different medical conditions.

Flagging off the outreach in Agbamuzu, Bende headquarters, the Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu said that the programme is about putting the people first and also prioritising humanity, noting that it reflects his Foundation’s commitment to serving the less privileged.

He said: “We do this from time to time, where we really tried to identify with the needs of our people, and one of those needs happens to be the health need of the people of Bende Federal Constituency, Abians and Nigerians.

“This year, a group of volunteers from Taiwan saw what we are doing, and having been in the business of taking care of humanity for 30 years, they decided to come and assist us in helping humanity.

“So, this is an engagement between this Taiwanese medical team and the Benjamin Kalu Foundation. As you all know, the government cannot do everything for the citizens. As citizens, we think of what we can do for our country and our people. And I started doing this before I joined the government.

“I started doing this to celebrate my mother, who lived her life, taking care of the less privileged people. That was how the Benjamin Kalu Foundation came into existence.

“We have expanded now. We bring experts from around the world. We have people here from Taiwan, Japan, the UK and other countries.

“We want to see about 5,000 to 10,000 patients within the period of your stay, and we are not limiting it to Bende town, but they say charity begins at home.

“They will be here today and tomorrow. From tomorrow, they will start going to other communities, Item, Uzuakoli and so on. From there, they can extend to other parts of the state if they have time.

“It’s all about the people, humanity, and we want to thank them and the leader of the team who has been doing this for 30 good years.”

Kalu expressed gratitude to the Taiwanese medical team, noting that the partnership will help in addressing the healthcare needs of the people.

The Deputy Speaker further revealed that the medical outreach will not only provide free medical care to patients but also empower local healthcare professionals.

“Thank you to all the team members. Welcome to Nigeria. Welcome to Bende Federal Constituency. I’m happy that before they leave, they will find one or two doctors from Nigeria who they are going to train in Taiwan.

“So, they are not only going to treat people but will also empower our people so that whatever they know and come with as a skill, our people will add to their skills and continue from where they stopped”, Kalu said.