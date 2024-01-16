Over 1,000 Students Benefit From Dickson Foundation Education Support Scheme

Over 1,000 Students have benefited From Henry Seriake Dickson Foundation Education Support Scheme in its 2023/2024 edition.

This was in continuation of Senator Seriake Dickson’s investment in education and human capacity development over the years.

Announcing the beneficiaries on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the King Kpadia Royal Square Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State, Senator Dickson challenged the recipients to embrace education for self-development.

The senator who is representing the people of Bayelsa West Senatorial District in the Green Chambers said that the best form of empowerment is on Education which is capable of transforming families all through generations.

The former Governor promised more grants and scholarships in agriculture, technology, and film-making which he said were at the forefront of development.

He called on individuals and corporate organisations to support the educational programmes of the Foundation.

Senator Dickson also announced the commencement of Hensard University adding that the university would lead in cutting-edge learning, research, and practical impact of skills through its international linkages and collaborations to produce entrepreneurs and wealth creators.

Recall that Senator Henry Seriake Dickson’s Education Support Scheme had in 2022 given grants to 600 undergraduates of Bayelsa State at the Nigeria Law School.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who represented Governor Douye Diri, spoke glowingly of the innovative contributions in education that Senator Dickson made as Governor of Bayelsa.

He therefore tasked the beneficiaries to make the best use of the opportunities education offers.

To make for easy transparency, a 22-member Committee which comprises Professor Barclays Ayakoroma, Acting Vice Chancellor University of Africa, Toru-Orua chaired the committee with Professor Tawari Fufeyin, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Hensard University, Toru-Orua, as Co-Chairperson, Professor Christine Odi, former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics, Niger Delta University, Vice-Chairperson, and Dr. Akpoebi Adesi, Registrar, University of Africa, Toru-Orua, Secretary, screened the thousands of applications that were received as the successful ones were selected.

The 2023 beneficiaries of the Scheme comprised 300 undergraduates from Bayelsa West Senatorial District; 300 undergraduates of Bayelsa State origin from all the universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education in the State, who are on first class or second class upper who got N40,000 each.

Other beneficiaries were students in Master’s degree programmes who got N50,000 each, Ph.D. candidates, and 80 Nigerian Law School students from Bayelsa State’s three Senatorial Districts who received N100,000 each.

While a breakdown of the distribution of the awards are Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Sagbama LGA, 150, Ekeremor LGA, 150 totalling 300 while high flyer Bayelsans on First Class and Second Class Upper Students of University of Africa Toru-Orua, are 129, Niger Delta University (NDU), 51, Bayelsa Medical University, 48, Federal University Otuoke, 25, IJB College of Education, 25, Bayelsa State Polytechnic, 25

Federal Polytechnic Ekowe, 25 totalling about 328.

Other beneficiaries are Master’s Degree students which are Sagbama LGA, 46, Ekeremor LGA, 33 totalling about 79, PhD Programmes have Sagbama LGA, 29, Ekeremor LGA, 16 45 while Nigerian Law School Beneficiaries Bayelsa State origin from the three Senatorial Districts have 80 beneficiaries

For secondary school students, a student from Jayland Royal Schools Toru-Orua, got a scholarship as Senator Dickson said he impressed him.