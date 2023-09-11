Over 1,000 Killed in Moroccan Earthquake

At least, more than 1,000 people were killed after the deadliest earthquake in decades struck central Morocco, with rescuers digging through rubble in remote mountainous areas to find victims. According to the CNN, the 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook Morocco’s High Atlas mountain range shortly after 11 p.m. local time on Friday (6 p.m. ET) at the relatively shallow depth of 18.5 kilometers (11.4 miles), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter was located about 72 kilometers (44.7 miles) southwest of Marrakech, a city of some 840,000 people and a popular tourist destination. At least, 1,037 people were killed with more than 700 others in a critical condition, Morocco’s state TV, Al Aoula said, citing the interior ministry. Eyewitnesses described scenes of destruction in the Atlas Mountains foothills following the earthquake. Fatima, 50, told CNN her house in the mountain village of Asni – near the earthquake’s epicenter – had been destroyed.

“I barely got the chance to grab the kids and run out before I saw my house collapsing in front of my eyes. The neighbour’s house has also collapsed and there are two dead people under the rubble,” she said. The Royal Moroccan Armed Forces warned residents to pay close attention to follow-up tremours. “We remind you of the need to exercise caution and take safety measures due to the risk of aftershocks,” the military wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to King Mohammed VI of Morocco following Friday’s devastating earthquake in his homeland, which claimed many lives.

According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President commiserated with all families, who lost loved ones and all those otherwise affected by this tragedy, while wishing a full and swift recovery to those who were injured. He assured the government and people of Morocco that the heartfelt prayers and thoughts of Nigerians were with them during the difficult moment of tragedy.

“In the face of this adversity, Nigeria will continue to stand in solidarity with Morocco as they recover, rebuild and come out stronger than ever from this unfortunate event,” the President assured. Similarly, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, expressed readiness of the organisation to assist the Government of Morroco in any way needed to help those impacted by the earthquake.

Guterres in a statement by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, expressed his sadness over the deadly earthquake, reportedly leaving over 1,000 dead. Dujarric also said that the UN chief expressed his solidarity with the government and people of the country. “The secretary-general was profoundly saddened to learn of the earthquake that hit Morocco today which claimed many lives.’’ The spokesperson said he offered his most sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.