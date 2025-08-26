Over 1,000 Insurgency Groups Operating In Africa – Gambari

Erstwhile Minister of External Affairs Ibrahim Gambari says more than 1,000 insurgency groups are currently operating across Africa, posing a grave threat to peace and security on the continent.

The professor said this in Abuja yesterday while delivering a goodwill message at the African Chiefs of Defence Staff Summit 2025, themed: “Combating contemporary threats to regional peace and security in Africa: the role of strategic defence collaboration.”

He said: “We have to first secure our countries before we can secure our regions and then the continent. “Securing Nigeria has placed Nigeria at the forefront of securing the region and continent. There are over 1,000 insurgency groups operating in Africa.”

The diplomat urged African nations to strengthen their defence industries, develop indigenous technologies, and design a homegrown security architecture that guarantees human security.