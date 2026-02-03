Over 1000 Athletes Storm Abuja For NOGIG 2026

All is set for the 2026 Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games, which will take place from February 8 to 14 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium (Package B) in Abuja. Teams representing the participating companies have begun arriving in Abuja and starting their training ahead of the games.

According to Simon Nweke, the Chairman of the Media and Publicity subcommittee, contingents are expected to arrive in Abuja officially on February 4, 5, and 6. “Arrival depends on the individual companies, but we anticipate that all contingents will be in Abuja between the 4th and 6th of February,” Nweke stated.

“As we speak, I know some teams are already in Abuja, training hard for the games. Every team wants to achieve a podium finish, so we expect very competitive events and the best performances from our athletes.”

He also mentioned that over 1,000 athletes representing 15 participating companies will take part in the week-long multi-sport event, which will feature activities such as chess, scrabble, snooker, volleyball, basketball, badminton, swimming, tennis, table tennis, football finals, and athletics.

The participating organisations include PTI, NNPCL, NUPRC, NMDPR, and NCDMB along with Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, OANDO, TotalEnergies, ND Western, Aradel Holdings, ExxonMobil, Shell (SNEPCO), Seplat, Chevron, and NLNG.