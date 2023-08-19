Over 100 Terrorists Killed As ISWAP, Boko Haram Clash In Borno

The fight that erupted between the fighters of the Bakoura Buduma Boko Haram faction and the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) resulted in the deaths of over 100 terrorists.

According to reports, the combat, which started at around 12noon on Saturday, took place in Bakuram, a town on the outskirts of Lake Chad in the Borno State region of Marte.

Security expert Zagazola Makama claims that the ISWAP branch was retaliating against the rival Boko Haram organisation for kidnapping 60 of its fighters and three Commanders.

Makama claimed that one Abou Idris, a former Boko Haram Bakoura group Chief of Operation who joined ISWAP, was in charge of the most recent incident.

The security expert was informed by sources that although there were casualties on both sides, the ISWAP faction had killed more Boko Haram terrorists.

“As we speak now the battle is still ongoing with over 100 of the terrorists killed on both sides,” one of the sources said.