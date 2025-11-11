Over 100 Terrorists Dead As B’Haram, ISWAP In Fierce Battle Over Territory

A violent confronta- tion between rival Boko Haram factions, Jama’at Ahl as-Sunna lid-Da‘wa wa’l-Jihad (JAS) and the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) has reportedly left more 100 fight- ers dead in Toumbun Gini, an island community in Abadam Local Government Area.

Security sources confirmed the clash occurred on Sunday around 3:00pm, following an attempted of- fensive by ISWAP fighters aimed at reclaiming territory recently seized by JAS. Also, an exclusive report by counter-insurgency expert and security analyst Zagazola Makama yesterday, noted that Boko Haram appears to be defeating ISWAP, overrunning several of their camps.

According to the sources, ISWAP mobilised ten high-powered boats to mount their assault. However, prior intelligence reportedly alerted JAS leaders, allowing them to prepare a counter-ambush. “At exactly 1500 hours, ISWAP landed, but what was intended as a surprise attack quickly turned into a trap. The first shots were decisive,” a source said.

The ambush left over 50 ISWAP fighters dead, with seven boats captured. The remaining three boats reportedly escaped, albeit with significant casualties.

Video footage appearing online showed the aftermath of the confrontation. Makama disclosed that the clashes occurred between November 5 and 8, across key islands identified as Sahel 1, Dogon Chuku, Mangari, and the riverine basins of Tumbun Gini, Tumbun Dalo, Tumbun Shanu, Mangari, and Dumba.

Security analysts described the incident as part of Day 5 of an in- tensified struggle between the two factions over control of Lake Chad islands. The ongoing territorial rivalry has forced both groups to operate in smaller, more unpredictable cells, complicating monitoring and counterterrorism efforts.

“The continued push by JAS against ISWAP could drive surviv- ing fighters into mainland communities near Kukawa, Monguno, and Marte LGAs, heightening risks for civilians and security personnel,” a source said. The internal conflict has re- portedly weakened both factions’ capacity for large-scale coordinated attacks.

At the same time, it has created challenges for the Nigerian military, which is navigating a complex battlefield where insurgents are both adversaries and targets.

“This is the best time for the Nigerian military to tighten the corridor and deny both factions space to regroup,” a security official added. The clash highlights the fluid and deadly dynamics of the Lake Chad insurgency, where factional infighting is reshaping the security landscape across northeastern Nigeria.