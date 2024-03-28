Over 100 Prisoners On Death Row Pleads For Pardons

Over 100 inmates on death row have pleaded with the Kano State Government and the Committee of Propagative of Mercy for clemency.

Speaking through a press release signed by the Kano PRO of the Correctional Center, Musbahu Lawan Kofar Mata, noted that the Controller of Correctional Centers Kano State Command, Suleiman M. Inuwa, already presented a list of inmates who have formally applied for clemency to the Committee.

He said the Controller presented the lists of those who are seeking clemency to the Chairperson of the Kano state Prerogative of Mercy Committee, Hajiya Azumi Namadi Bebeji following the committee’s visit to the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Janguzu, Kano.

He notes that the chairperson received the list of inmates on Death Row (IDR), those serving life imprisonment as well as those serving long Sentences.

Also, inmates with serious medical challenges, elderly inmates and other classes of inmates in the state made the list.

The Chairperson assured the inmates that the government would look into their conditions based on the attestation of good conduct and industry while in custody to be made by the Correctional Service.

Bebeji expressed delight about inmates who memorized the Holy Quran as well as the brilliance of some inmates who got 9 credits in the National Examination Council (NECO) and ( NBIS ) and are seeking admission into the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

She called on all inmates to obey the rules of the Custodial Centre and be productive to themselves and the society.

The Controller appreciated the Chairperson for shouldering the Iftar feeding Programme in the facility and that the Service is happy with the positive result in decongesting the Custodial Centres. He went further to say that, ‘Many have already exhausted their appeals, while some are seeking for clemency.’

Namadi assured the Controller that she will present their cases to the Executive Governor of Kano state