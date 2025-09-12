The Bauchi State government, on Thursday, announced the discovery of over 100 ghost workers in its healthcare system, saying it has submitted their names for due sanctioning.

The development was conveyed by the executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Hospital Management Board, Mr Sambo Alkali, at a news conference in Bauchi.

Alkali, who spoke to newsmen, confirmed plans to submit their names to Governor Bala Mohammed for sanctioning, in line with the civil service rules.

He said, “We are carrying out a verification to identify ghost workers in our facilities. So far, we have discovered over 100 ghost health workers, and their cases will be forwarded to the governor for sanctions.”

He added that the governor had approved a special engagement scheme through which over 40 doctors — ranging from consultants to medical officers — have been recruited and deployed based on data-driven needs.

He also highlighted the Governor’s approval of a healthcare scheme that would synchronise salaries with federal standards to make Bauchi more attractive to health workers.

In addition, the Commissioner for Health, Mr. Muhammed Dambam, stated the governor’s plan to combat child malnutrition by collaborating with partners to establish Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) in the state.

He further revealed that the governor had approved a N250 million recapitalisation of the state Drugs and Medical Consumables Agency.