Over 100 CSOs Seek Transparency In FG’s $1bn Commitment To Tackle Child, Maternal Mortality

A consortium of more than 100 civil society organisations in Nigeria has warmly welcomed the federal government’s approval of a $1 billion fund to address the urgent challenge of child and maternal mortality across Nigeria’s 36 states, but has called for transparency and accountability in its implementation.

This landmark decision, announced by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Ali Pate, on March 9, 2025, signals a renewed commitment to safeguarding the lives of Nigerian mothers and children—a cause central to our collective mission.

The announcement, made during the launch of the Maternal and Newborn Mortality Reduction Initiative (MAMII) in Ogun State, underscores the critical need to tackle Nigeria’s persistently high maternal and child mortality rates.

With this $1 billion facility through the HOPE Project, the government aims to incentivise states to achieve measurable progress in reducing these preventable deaths—a move we view as a critical step toward a healthier and more equitable Nigeria.

Among the 115 CSOs that signed the statement are the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development (Centre LSD), African Network for Anticorruption (ANA), Agnemark Initiative for Sustainability and Social Development, Alabaster Jar Foundation for Teenage Moms, and Alheri Peace Building and Empowerment Foundation (APBEF).

Also included among those that signed are Amaclare Connect & Development Initiative, Anchor to Help Organisation, Anglican Compassion and Development Initiative (ACADI), Association for the Advancement of Family Planning (AAFP), Association for Public Health Education and Legal Research Documentation in Nigeria (APHELRDiN), Awo- Omamma Development Forum (ADF), Bimbo Odukoya Foundation, among others.

While we applaud this bold investment, the consortium emphasised that the success of this initiative hinges on its effective implementation through accountable and transparent processes.

Maternal and child mortality remains a public health crisis in Nigeria, with countless families losing loved ones due to inadequate healthcare infrastructure, limited access to skilled birth attendants, and socio-economic barriers.

This funding presents an unprecedented opportunity to address these root causes— if deployed with transparency, accountability, and community engagement at its core.

We urge the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMoH&SW), in collaboration with state governments and development partners like the World Bank, World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations agencies, to ensure that these resources reach the grassroots level, where they are most needed. Rural and underserved communities must not be left behind in this effort.

Furthermore, we call for a clear framework to track progress, regular public reporting on fund utilisation, and the inclusion of civil society organizations in monitoring and evaluation processes. The consortium also stressed that financial investment alone is not enough.

To drastically reduce maternal and child mortality, as envisioned by the government, this initiative must be paired with comprehensive strategies.

These include strengthening primary healthcare systems, training and retaining healthcare workers, improving emergency transportation for expectant mothers, and addressing social determinants such as maternal education and nutrition.

The mention of upgrading 774 healthcare facilities nationwide is a promising start, and we look forward to seeing these efforts prioritised and expanded. As a collective of organizations dedicated to public health and social justice, the consortium stands ready to support this initiative.

We will continue to amplify the voices of affected families, provide evidence-based recommendations, and advocate for policies that protect the rights and well-being of Nigerian women and children.

Our expertise spans advocacy, research, and community engagement, and we offer these resources to ensure the success of this programme.

