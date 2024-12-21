‘Over 100’ Children, Not 35, Died in Ibadan Stampede, Says Victim’s Mother

Share

A mother of a victim of the Ibadan funfair, who simply identified herself as ‘Iya Ayomide’ has said that over 100 persons died at the stampede that happened at the Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan.

The woman,a whose child was wounded during the incident, spoke with journalists on Friday at Adeoyo State Specialist Hospital, Ibadan, where her three-and-a-half-year old child is receiving treatment.

Contrary to the police report that 35 children died in the stampede, the woman said she regretted going to the funfair, explaining that: ‘’I am a hairdresser. I got to the place before 6. 00 am with my two children. “We were at the gate waiting, when Oriyomi Hamzat came. He asked them to open the gate. As the gate was opened, people rushed in and began to fall on one another. One of my children was affected.

“My neighbour that we went there together lost her child. Over 100 children died at the stampede. My child is receiving treatment here. I regret going to the event. I will not try such again,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Medical Advisory Council (CMAC) of the hospital, Dr Adeoye Allen-Taylor, said four children were on admission in the hospital, adding that they were responding to treatment.

