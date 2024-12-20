Over 100 Children Died At Ibadan Christmas Funfair – Victim Mother

Share

A mother of a victim of the Ibadan funfair stampede, who simply identified herself as ‘Iya Ayomide’ had said that over one hundred persons died at the stampede that happened at the Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan.

The woman, whose child was affected at the event, spoke with journalists at the Adeoyo State Specialist Hospital, Ibadan, where her three-and-a-half-year-old child was as of Friday evening receiving treatment.

Contrary to the Police report that 35 children died in the stampede, the woman said she regretted going to the funfair, explaining that: ‘’I am a hairdresser. I got to the place before 6. 00 a.m. on that day with my two children.

We were at the gate waiting when Oriyomi Hamzat came. He asked them to open the gate. As the gate was open, people rushed in and began to fall upon one another. One of my children was affected.

“My neighbour that we went there together even lost her child. Over one hundred children died at the stampede. My child is receiving treatment at this hospital, Adeoyo State Specialist Hospital. I regret going to that funfair. I will not try such again’’, she said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Medical Advisory Council [CMAC] of the hospital, Dr Adeoye Allen-Taylor, said four children were on admission in the hospital. He said they were responding to treatment.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"