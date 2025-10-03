Over 10 Dead, 24 Rescued, 42 Missing In Kogi Boat Disaster –NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed more than 10 deaths, 24 passengers rescued, and 42 still missing from the Kogi boat disaster. In a post yesterday, NEMA said search and rescue operations continue.

According to the agency, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening when a boat carrying about 80 passengers capsized on the River Niger. The boat had departed Onugwa community in Ibaji Local Government Area and was heading to Olushi village before it sank.’

“The unfortunate mishap has claimed several lives and left dozens missing,” NEMA said in its update. The Director General of NEMA, Zubaida Umar, activated the Abuja Operations Office to support ongoing rescue efforts. Search and rescue teams have recovered 14 corpses while efforts to find the missing continue. Community divers are supporting official responders, including NEMA, KOSEMA, NIWA, Red Cross, Civil Defence, and the Fire Service.