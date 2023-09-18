Over 1.5m Tonnes Of Plastic Wastes Threat To Food Security In Nigeria – Salako

Over 1.5 million tonnes of plastic waste is generated in Nigeria annually a development that is affecting food safety and quality in the area

Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Dr. Ishaq Salako, disclosed this during the just concluded Plastic Waste Sustainability Summit organized by the Anambra State Waste Recycling Association ASWRA in conjunction with the Ministry of Environment in the area.

Salako noted that waste plastic remains the major contributor to land and water pollution, causing an environmental disaster in farmlands across the country.

According to him, I am currently away in New York, the United States of America as part of Nigeria’s delegation to the United Nations General Assembly. Plastic pollution has become one of the gravest environmental problems not only in Nigeria but the world as a whole.

“In Nigeria, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Environment is putting together a National system to support cycler management of waste products like; plastic, aluminum, electro and electrical equipment, batteries, and so on, I want to assure the Anambra Government that once the system becomes operational, the State will gets it slot of benefits.

“I, therefore, enjoined you all to join Prof. Chukuma Charles Soludo on his drive for clean, green, and sustainable Anambra State, the Minister stated.

In their separate speech, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, the State Head of Service, Barrister Theodora Igwegbe, Chief of staff to the governor Mr Ernest Ezeajughi and the Managing Director of Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Mr Ibrahim Adejuwon, says that it is important to provide an enabling environment for investments in the recycling business, noting that government is ready to support the efforts geared towards the conversion of waste to wealth, waste to biogas, waste to compost manure, waste to energy and waste to other useful products.

In his address, the State Commissioner for Environment, Engr. Felix Odimegwu, said recycling hubs and banks are being set up across Anambra State in line with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s agenda on waste to wealth, adding that plastic wastes can be taken to these hubs and exchanged for cash or other valuable items.

The Commissioner noted that the Ministry under his watch will ensure that the advocacy for a clean and green environment is sustained across the 179 communities in the State

For the ASWRA convener, Barrister Philip Obuesi, it is necessary for all residents to subscribe to the clean, green, and sustainable Anambra by changing their attitudes towards the environment.

The keynote speaker, Dr David Onuoha who addressed the topic “Overcoming plastic pollution through community empowerment, capacity building, and Stakeholders participation: A focus on the communities in Anambra State”, listed some of the causes of plastic pollution including inadequate waste management, consumer behaviour, lack of awareness, plastic production, ineffective regulations, packaging practices, natural events, and population growth, adding that the sustainability routes include reuse, recycle, reduce, remove, replace and management and value chain initiative.

It was gathered that the sustainability summit featured the presentation of awards, and prizes to companies and communities that participated in the just concluded “All Community Plastic Challenge Competition”.