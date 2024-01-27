Ovat, Akporiaye, Yakubu, Others Elected Into ARSO/TC76/ Working Groups as Conveners, Secretaries

Nigeria has made inroad into the Technical Committee for Tourism TC 76 of the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO), as overwhelming number of operators in the tourism sector were elected in various positions by the body recently. This is coming in the wake of the election of the President of Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Mr. Nkereuwem Onung last year as the Chairman of the Technical Committee for Tourism TC 76 of the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO).

Other elected Nigerians into ARSO positions alongside Onung in 20223 were Mrs. Chidinma Ewuzie of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) as Secretary of the Committee, and Dr. Adeoye Adedipe of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta as Vice Chairman, Technical Committee. This year more Nigerians were elected this month by the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) at its annual meet- ing into various Working Groups (WGs) of the Organisation.

Contestants were drawn from various member African countries like Ghana, Botswana, Burkina Faso, DR Congo, South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tunisia, Cameroun, Uganda, Tanzania, and South Sudan. Roll call of Nigerians elected include: Mrs. Justina Ovat, as Convener of the ARSO/TC76/WG1 – Tourist Information and Reception Services; Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, as Convener of ARSO/TC76/WG6 – Online Travel Agencies (OTA); and Mr. Tope Fajemirokun, as Convener ARSO/ TC76/WG3 – Yacht Harbours, Bareboat charter, and Diving services.

While those elected as Secretaries of varYakubu – ARSO/TC76/WG2 – Adventure Tourism; Joseph Umoh – ARSO/TC76/WG5 – Accommodation Facilities; and Mr. Sunday Olugbenga – ARSO/TC76/WG7 -Exhibition and Event. Seven other Working Groups and counterparts from other member African countries were elected as Conveners and Secretaries of each group.

The African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) was formed in 1977, with a focal mandate to harmonise African Standards and prioritise conformity Assessment and Procedures to reduce technical trade barriers critical to the promotion of intra -African and international trade, as well as powering the industrialisation of Africa. There are 43 African countries as members, making it one of the leading inter-governmental organisations in the continent.