Outraged Rivers NUJ Demand Release Of Kidnapped Female Journalist

Outraged media practitioners in Rivers State have called for the unconditional release of Mrs Priestba Anthony, the

head the of news of Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation (RSBC) otherwise known as Radio Rivers.

She was abducted on Friday evening along the Slaughter/YKC Road on her way home from work, according to informed sources, who noted that she was kidnapped while she and a mechanic who was attending to her broken down.

Journalists in the state have called for her unconditional release, describing her situation as unacceptable given that she is a journalist carrying out her duties.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has called on security agencies to ensure her immediate rescue.

The state NUJ in a statement jointly signed by Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo, chairman and secretary respectively, condemned the alleged kidnap.

The NUJ described “it as inhuman, wicked and insensitive, especially against a journalist working for the good of the society.”

It also “urged the security agencies in the State to ensure the unconditional rescue of Mrs Nwokocha to enable her to reunite with her family and continue her service to the society.”

The statement added: “The Union also charged the security agencies to ensure the arrest of Nwokocha’s abductors and bring them to book to serve as a deterrent to other criminals in the state.

“The statement commended the Commissioner of Police, CP Nwonyi, for improving security in the State in the last three months and urged him not to relent on his efforts..”