Outrage Over NNPCL’s N17.5trn Pipeline-Security Cost

Fresh disclosures from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), indicating that the national oil company booked N17.5 trillion in a single year on pipeline protection, energy-security costs and fuel under-recovery have triggered a nationwide storm of outrage, with opposition leaders, energy experts and civil society figures calling it one of the gravest financial scandals in Nigeria’s history.

The figure—contained in NNPCL’s consolidated financial statement for 2024—has stunned analysts and fuelled accusations of systemic opacity in the oil and gas sector.

The revelation is especially jarring given that the amount nearly matches the N18 trillion Nigeria spent on fuel subsidies over a 12-year period, a programme that, however controversial, was credited with cushioning transport costs, stabilising food supply chains and keeping pump prices within reach for millions of Nigerians.

By contrast, the N17.5 trillion figure was incurred within 12 months, broken into N7.13 trillion tagged as “energy-security cost” to keep petrol prices stable, and N8.67 trillion recorded as “under-recovery” — the difference between the actual cost of petrol importation and the regulated pump price.

NNPCL also recorded additional receivables from the Federation for other security related obligations. While NNPCL says these classifications reflect its role as the “supplier of last resort” under the Petroleum Industry Act, critics argued that the magnitude of the figures demands full public scrutiny.

They also say the disclosure contradicts the Federal Government’s repeated insistence that fuel subsidy has been completely removed. Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, whose media office released an extensive critique, accused the Tinubu administration of “grand larceny disguised as public expenditure,” comparing the figure to a decade-long subsidy framework that benefitted the entire population.

“President Tinubu told Nigerians the country could no longer afford fuel subsidy,” Atiku said. “He demanded sacrifice while secretly spending nearly the same amount— N17.5 trillion—on under-recovery and questionable pipeline-security contracts awarded to cronies. This is robbing the people to pay a privileged few.”

His statement demanded immediate publication of all contracts related to the payments, the identities of beneficiary firms, the scope of the jobs, the value delivered, and the audit reports validating the expenditures. He also called for a full-scale, independent forensic audit and a temporary halt to further disbursements.

Experts question figures, warn of dangerous precedent

The revelations have deepened concerns among industry specialists, who argue that the staggering figures cannot be justified in light of Nigeria’s persistent crude-oil production challenges and worsening pipeline vandalism. Energy economist, Jeremiah Olatide, described the N17.5 trillion figure as “economically indefensible.” “Pipeline security cannot cost anything remotely close to this within a single year.

Nigeria is producing barely 1.4 to 1.5 million barrels per day on average. Even if crude theft were completely eliminated, the economics still do not justify a security bill at this scale,” he said. Public-finance expert, Kelvin Emmanuel, said the pattern points to a dangerous evolution of the Niger Delta security ecosystem, where powerful contractors are compensated with crude, cash or hybrid arrangements under the guise of pipeline protection.

“Successive governments have turned pipeline security into a parallel economy,” Emmanuel said. “These numbers suggest a formalisation of what used to be off-book payments to armed groups and influential actors.

Without transparency, the system becomes entrenched and impossible to dismantle.” Energy-sector analyst, Nkechi Ani, warned that the trend could undermine investor confidence in both the downstream and midstream sectors. “You cannot attract refinery investors or midstream financing when the cost environment is distorted by such massive, opaque, non-market expenditures. A forensic audit is non-negotiable,” she said.

A public already under strain reacts with anger

Across the country, the disclosures have provoked widespread anger from citizens already reeling from skyrocketing fuel prices, inflation and a weakened Naira. The contrast between the hardship endured by ordinary Nigerians and the scale of the expenditures have amplified public resentment.

In many northern and rural communities, a litre of petrol sells for N900 to N1,200, driven by logistics issues, exchange-rate instability and supply inconsistencies. Transport fares have doubled or tripled in some states, worsening food inflation. “This is the definition of wickedness,” said Ibrahim Galadima, a commercial driver in Kano.

“They removed subsidy and made life unbearable for us, only to be secretly spending trillions behind our backs. This government needs to explain itself.” A Lagos schoolteacher, Mrs. Nnenna Okonkwo, said the situation erodes any remaining trust Nigerians have in the subsidyremoval narrative. “Every month, we are told the subsidy is gone. Yet, they are spending more than we spent in 10 years.

Who is fooling who?” she asked. Civil society groups have also weighed in. The Centre for Fiscal Accountability said the expenditure, “raises red flags of historic proportions” and insisted that the National Assembly must immediately summon NNPCL management for a public hearing.

Is this still subsidy by another name?

A major point of contention is whether the President Tinubu administration has indeed fully removed fuel subsidy. Government officials have repeatedly maintained that subsidy ended on May 29, 2023, the president’s inauguration day. However, NNPCL’s financial statement shows otherwise.

The terms “energy-security cost” and “under-recovery,” which feature prominently in the N17.5 trillion calculation are widely viewed by analysts as subsidy under different names.

“What the government has done is rebrand subsidy while denying it exists,” said energy-market analyst, Chukwuma Eneh. “Under-recovery is exactly what subsidy has always been. Energy-security cost is simply a political euphemism.

The numbers prove subsidy never ended.” The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) permits NNPCL to incur losses as “supplier of last resort,” but experts say this cannot cover trillions spent without parliamentary appropriation. “The PIA never envisaged a scenario where the NOC would assume fiscal responsibilities on behalf of the Federation without legislative approval,” Eneh added.

Escalating costs and puzzling variations

The financial statement revealed that NNPCL’s under-recovery rose from N6.25 trillion in 2023 to N8.67 trillion in 2024 — an increase of nearly 39 per cent in one year.

The drivers of the increase remain unclear. Analysts also question why pipeline protection and energy-security costs are rising even as the government claims to have awarded multi-billion-Naira surveillance contracts to influential private security firms.

In the Niger Delta, several pipeline-surveillance contracts were reportedly renewed or expanded in 2024, but the government has not published details. “There is zero transparency,” said Professor Moses Dogo, a public-policy expert at the University of Abuja. “We do not know who got the contracts, how much they were paid, how performance was measured, or whether there was any competitive bidding.”

National Assembly under pressure to act

Legislators are now under increasing public pressure to launch an inquiry, but the National Assembly has yet to announce formal hearings. Some lawmakers, speaking anonymously, said there was “mounting concern” but added that pressure from the executive may slow proceedings.

A ranking member of the House of Representatives, who requested anonymity, said the size of the expenditure demands immediate attention. “When a single-year security-related expenditure nearly equals a decade of subsidy, something is fundamentally wrong. We must ask questions,” he said. Civil society groups and opposition lawmakers argue that failing to investigate would amount to legislative abdication.

Experts outline what must happen next

Policy think-tanks and industry players outlined several urgent steps for restoring public confidence: Immediate publication of all contract awardees involved in the N17.5 trillion expenditure.

Disclosure of contract scope, deliverables and verification reports, including performance audits. Independent forensic audit of NNPCL by a reputable international firm. Suspension of further spending on energy security and pipeline-protection contracts until a forensic audit is complete.

Reform of the fuel-pricing and supply system to remove distortions and prevent off-budget subsidy spending. Strengthening of National Assembly oversight to ensure transparency in NNPCL’s operations. Without these actions, experts warn, the financial opacity surrounding NNPCL could worsen fiscal instability and deepen public mistrust.

A crisis of legitimacy for the government

For many Nigerians, the most troubling aspect of the revelations is the moral contradiction: a government that demanded sacrifice from citizens while funneling trillions into poorly explained expenditure lines. “The Tinubu administration did not end the subsidy,” said Lagos-based political economist, Tunde Akanbi.

“It only ended the subsidy for the people, not for those who benefit from the contracts behind the scenes.” With inflation above 30 per cent, rising poverty levels and deteriorating living conditions, the perceived misallocation of trillions strikes a raw nerve.

Unless the government provides full transparency, the controversy risks becoming a major political liability and a defining credibility crisis. As experts warned, the scandal is not just a financial anomaly — it is a test of Nigeria’s commitment to transparency and democratic accountability.