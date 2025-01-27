Outrage Over Nigeria’s Mounting Debt Profile

Share

Lawyers have expressed outrage at the nation’s ever-increasing debt profile which hit a whopping N142.3 trillion in the third quarter of 2024. The lawyers while cautioning against unchecked borrowing, advocated for measures that promote fiscal responsibility and reduce dependence on external loans. AKEEM NAFIU reports

Some senior lawyers have described Nigeria’s rising debt profile as a ‘death trap’, warning that the ugly trend poses a significant threat to the nation’s economic stability and governance.

The lawyers while baring their minds on the implications of Nigeria’s mounting debt profile at the weekend, emphasised the need for urgent attention to prevent potential economic instability. The Debt Management Office (DMO) had in its latest data published last week Tuesday revealed that Nigeria’s public debt has climbed to N142.3 trillion by 30 September 2024.

The latest figure represents about 5.97 per cent rise (N8.02 trillion) when compared with N134.3 trillion recorded in June 2024. Giving a breakdown of the figure, the DMO said it comprises N68.89 trillion in external debt and N73.4 trillion in domestic debt.

In dollar terms, the DMO revealed that the figure saw a slight increase of 0.29 per cent, rising from $42.90 billion in June to $43.03 billion by September. However, in naira terms, the external debt was said to have climbed sharply by 9.22 per cent, jumping from N63.07 trillion to N68.89 trillion over the same period.

The DMO added that the significant rise in naira value may be attributed to the local currency’s depreciation against the US dollar, with the exchange rate weakening from N1,470.19/$ in June to N1,601.03/$ by the end of September. Domestic debt was said to have decreased by 5.34 per cent in dollar terms, from $48.45 billion in June to $45.87 billion by September.

However, In naira terms, it rose by 3.10 per cent, climbing from N71.22 trillion to N73.43 trillion. The federal government was said to have accounted for the majority of domestic debt, which increased from N66.96 trillion in June to N69.22 trillion in September 2024.

However, states and the Federal Capital Territory were said to have recorded a minor reduction from N4.27 trillion to N4.21 trillion. The Federal Government’s external debt accounted for $38.12 billion in September, up from $38.01 billlion in June, while states and the Federal Capital Territory were said to have held $4.91 billlion in external debt, a slight increase from $4.89 billion.

Specifically, Nigeria’s debt stock has grown from 78.13 percent recorded in June 2024 to 78.95 percent in September 2024. This was in defiance of the DMO’s self-imposed public debt ceiling of 40 per cent, as outlined in the agency’s MediumTerm Debt Management Strategy.

There are concerns about the sustainability of the debt, particularly in naira terms, especially with the exchange rate volatility driving up the local currency cost of external obligations.

In the meantime, there are fears that the country’s debt profile might hit N187. 8 trillion in 2025 owing to rising borrowing costs.

In a recent report, titled, “Pressure to Plateau”, an investment and research firm, Cardinalstone, disclosed that accumulation in debt profile was fuelled by the issuance of a dollar-denominated domestic bond, regular borrowings through Nigeria Treasury Bills (NTBs) and bonds, as well as the country’s recent return to the Eurobond market to raise $2.20 billion.

“We estimate government debt to reach N187.79 trillion in 2025. The sharp rise in government debt has heightened concerns about its sustainability”, the report indicated.

NASS’ interventions

Lawmakers at the National Assembly have equally expressed concerns over the nation’s escalating debt profile. In one of the instances, Senators queried the rationale behind FG’s requests for loans to fund budgets despite high revenue targets being achieved by revenue-generating agencies.

In an instance, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) was reported to have generated ₦5.352 trillion, surpassing its ₦5.09 trillion target for 2024. In a presentation, ComptrollerGeneral of the NCS, Adewale Adeniyi, told the lawmakers that the agency exceeded its revenue target despite losing ₦1.2 trillion to waivers.

He added that the NCS projected N6.3 trillion in 2025 and hoped to exceed that target by 20 per cent in 2026 and 10 per cent in 2027. “We can meet these targets if the National Assembly allows us to do our job, as we have demonstrated over the past year,” Adeniyi said.

The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, also told the lawmakers of how his agency’s 2024 revenue target of N19.4 trillion was exceeded 15 per cent, with 5.7 trillion collected from company income tax alone.

“On Company Income Tax, N4 trillion was targeted but N5.7 trillion has been realised now. On Education tax, while N70 billion was targeted, a total of N1.5 trillion has been realised.

“All in all, out of N19.4 trillion targeted for the 2024 fiscal year, N18.5trillion was realised as at the end of September, which clearly shows that the target, will be far exceeded by the end of the year,” Adedeji said. At the House of Representatives, lawmakers have resolved to carry out a comprehensive audit of loans secured by the federal and state governments since the return to democratic government in 1999.

The lawmakers took the decision after adopting a motion on notice sponsored by the member representing Surulere II Federal Constituency, Lagos State, Hon. Lanre Okunola. The motion touched on the “need to ensure proper public debt oversight on the Federal and State government loans and the proper utilisation of all borrowed funds”.

Okunola noted that the1999 Constitution, the Fiscal Responsibility Act (2007), and the Debt Management Office Establishment Act (2003) empower the National Assembly to approve all government loans and ensure proper utilisation. He added that while borrowing is a vital means for financing development, unchecked debt accumulation poses enormous risks to Nigeria’s fiscal stability and future economic growth.

He said: “Over 40 per cent of developing countries, including Nigeria, spend more on debt services and repayments of loans, leading to inefficiencies in government finances at the expense of funding critical sectors of the economy, such as education, healthcare, infrastructure and social policy.

“Many loans from state governments drawn from commercial banks and certified by the Federal Ministry of Finance are contracted without full compliance with constitutional requirements for National Assembly approval. Additionally, there are instances where borrowed funds are not effectively utilised for their intended purposes, undermining the benefits of such loans to the citizens”.

Following the overwhelming support for the motion by members, the House mandated its Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management to carry out a comprehensive audit and oversight of all loans obtained by the Federal and state governments since inception of the current democratic dispensation.

In another development, the House of Representatives is considering a Bill for the creation of a special account into which all borrowed fund credits and grants to the Federal Government shall be paid. The Bill was sponsored by the member representing Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency in Bauchi State, Mansur Soro.

Speaking on the Bill, Soro disclosed that it was aimed at encouraging greater transparency in the utilisation of borrowed funds through dedication of a special account, saying there will also be full disclosure on the utilisation of the funds.

He noted that lumping borrowed funds, grants and Internally Generated Revenue in the same account creates difficulty in the monitoring of utilisation of loans. “Having both the IGR and borrowed funds in a single account makes tracking of the funds difficult and less transparent.

We need to be more transparent and accountable to the people. If we cannot effectively track the movement and use of loans, many questions are begging for answers. “The Bill seeks to separate the two (borrowed funds and IGR) and provide for the publishing of periodic reports on the utilization”.

FG justifies borrowing

In the meantime, some ministers have defended Federal Government’s decision to engage in borrowing amidst an increase in revenue targets by government revenue agencies.

Speaking on the issue, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, drew the attention of the National Assembly members to the fact that the borrowing plans contained in the N35.5 trillion 2024 budget, were primarily meant to fund the deficit which is N9.7 trillion.

“Despite revenue targets surpassing by some of the revenue generating agencies, the government still needs to borrow for proper funding of the budget, particularly in the area of deficit and productivity for the poorest and most vulnerable

“We have a long-term development perspective plan agenda 2050 aiming at a GDP per capita of $33,000″, he said. Speaking in the same vein, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, maintained that borrowing was still needed for proper funding of the budget, despite increased revenues made by some agencies.

Edun’s comments was re-echoed by the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service,( FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, who said loans being requested for by the Executive were already part of the appropriation act. “Borrowing is part of what has been approved by the National Assembly for the federal government, meaning that the executive borrows based on approval of the legislature.

“The fact that we meet revenue targets and even surpassed them as revenue generating agencies does not mean that the borrowing component of an appropriation law, passed by the National Assembly should not be activated”, he said.

Lawyers speak

Speaking on the implication of the rising debt profile on the polity considering Nigeria’s state of economy, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, expressed his displeasure over the escalating debt profile, saying it is impacting negatively on the nation’s economy and governance.

The silk while describing the country’s debt profile as a “death trap” that needed urgent attention, called for full disclosure of all loans obtained by the government to ensure transparency and accountability. Falana equally condemned the high running costs allocated to Nigerian senators, adding that such expenditures contribute to the nation’s financial strain and are unsustainable given the current economic challenges.

The silk warned that Nigeria’s rising debt poses a significant threat to its economic stability and governance, urging for immediate measures to address the situation and promote fiscal responsibility. In his submissions, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), equally expressed deep concerns over the development.

He attributed the ugly trend to several systemic issues. Specifically, the SAN identified Nigeria’s limited participation in key value chains which included legal, shipping, banking, insurance, drilling, oil field services, as well as engineering and construction — where Nigerian involvement is minimal.

He pointed out that over $1 billion in legal work is lost annually to foreign firms due to perceptions of superior expertise Similarly, the senior lawyer said the absence of a legal framework for developing a national fleet results in Nigerian shipping companies being excluded from transporting crude oil, leading to significant revenue and employment losses.

Dr Agbakoba declared that despite existing legislation like the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act and the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act, Nigerian participation in key industries remains limited.

This lack of enforcement, he said, allows international companies to dominate sectors that could otherwise bolster local capacity and economic growth.

Agbakoba highlighted that oil rig companies have formed cartels to avoid taxes, resulting in an estimated annual revenue loss of ₦3 trillion, approximately 15 percent of the national budget. Such practices, he insisted, significantly impair the government’s ability to fund development projects and public services.

To address these challenges, Agbakoba advocated for enhanced local content implementation by increasing Nigerian participation in key value chains, adding that the country could boost oil and gas revenue by 30-40 per cent within 5-10 years, translating to an additional $15-20 billion annually.

“This approach could also create between 500,000 to 1 million new jobs in the oil and gas sector and related industries over the next decade.

“Investing in refining capacity and establishing a national fleet for oil and gas shipping could save Nigeria $10-15 billion annually in foreign exchange. “This strategy would reduce dependence on imported fuel and retain more value within the domestic economy.

“Implementing measures to curb tax avoidance by oil rig companies could potentially recover up to ₦3 trillion yearly in additional tax revenue, bolstering the government’s capacity to fund essential services and infrastructure projects”, he added. Dr Agbakoba emphasized that Nigeria’s rising debt is a symptom of deeper structural issues within the economy.

He called for comprehensive reforms to enhance local participation, enforce existing laws, and combat tax avoidance to ensure sustainable economic development and reduce reliance on borrowing. On his part, Professor Mike Ozekhome (SAN) described the nation’s rising debt profile as a critical issue, emphasizing the need for urgent attention to prevent potential economic instability.

Ozekhome also criticized the government’s fiscal policies, suggesting that the increasing debt burden could lead to severe economic challenges if not addressed promptly. He advocated for more prudent financial management and transparency in the country’s borrowing practices to ensure sustainable economic growth.

Ozekhome also warned about the dangers of unchecked borrowing, urging government to implement measures that promote fiscal responsibility and reduce dependence on external loans. He stressed that without such measures, the nation’s economic sovereignty could be at risk, leading to long-term financial challenges.

Ozekhome views Nigeria’s rising debt profile as a significant threat to its economic stability and governance. He called for immediate and effective fiscal reforms to mitigate these risks and ensure the country’s long-term economic health.

In his comments, a rights activist, Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa (SAN), stressed the need for Nigerians to hold their elected representatives accountable for the continuous approval of loans by the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly.

He warned that unchecked borrowing could burden future generations with unmanageable debt. Adegboruwa criticized the rapid manner in which the National Assembly approves loan requests from the executive branch, suggesting that such actions might be driven by personal interests rather than the public good.

He highlighted the importance of the legislature serving as a check on executive power, ensuring that any borrowing decisions are in the nation’s best interest. “There should be proper checks and balances. The legislature must represent the people and ensure that any loan or debt taken on behalf of the country has a clear, tangible benefit for the people”, he said.

Furthermore, Adegboruwa urged both the National Assembly and state legislatures to exercise greater diligence in their oversight responsibilities, particularly when approving loans that impact the nation’s finances. He emphasized that no loan should be imposed on Nigerians without clear evidence of its direct contribution to the welfare of the people.

Adegboruwa advocated for increased accountability and transparency in Nigeria’s financial decision-making processes. He also called on citizens to demand responsible governance to prevent the accumulation of debt that could jeopardize the nation’s economic future and place undue burdens on subsequent generations.

Even, Chief Solo Akuma (SAN), equally emphasized the importance of conducting a thorough cost-benefit analysis of the country’s revenue and debt to ensure fiscal responsibility. The former Attorney General of Abia State called on the government to implement more effective measures to manage the increasing debt burden.

