Outrage over Bawa’s continued detention by DSS

Some senior lawyers have called for the immediate release of the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdul rasheed Bawa, from the ‘illegal custody’ of the Department of State Services (DSS). The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend queried the rationale behind the continued detention of Bawa beyond the 56 days legally permitted by law. They argued that the DSS’ action is in clear breach of the provisions of Section 493 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 and Section 35 of the Constitution. Bawa has been in custody of the DSS since June 14, 2023, after submitting himself for interrogation before the secret police in Abuja. The development followed an earlier invitation extended to him a few hours after President Bola Tinubu suspended him from office. Speaking on why Bawa was invited, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, in a statement, said the suspended EFCC chair’s invitation relates to some investigative activities concerning him.

Bawa’s suspension

On June 14, 2023, President Tinubu approved the indefinite suspension of Bawa to allow for what the Federal Government termed a proper investigation into his conduct while in office. In a statement, the Director of Information at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Willie Bassey, said the action followed “weighty” allegations of abuse of office levelled against Bawa. The statement reads: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the indefinite suspension from office of Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, CON, as the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office. “This follows weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him. Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately handover the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending conclusion of the investigation”

Suit against Bawa’s continued detention

Irked by Bawa’s continued detention, a former prosecutor of the EFCC, Nkereuwem Anana, filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the Director-General (DG) of the DSS. In his suit designated FHC/L/ CS/1631/2023, and filed at a Federal High Court in Lagos, Anana listed the DSS and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) as second and third respondents. According to the former EFCC prosecutor, the legal action is premised on Fundamental Rights Enforcement (Civil Procedure) Rules 2009, Section 46(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Government of Nigeria; African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court. In the suit, Anana is seeking for the following reliefs: “A declaration that the arrest and continuous detention of Abdulrasheed Bawa, former Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission by the first and second respondents, constitutes a violation of his fundamental rights guaranteed by Section 35 (1) (2) (38) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act Cap 10 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. “A declaration that the arrest and continuous detention of Abdulrasheed Bawa by the first and second respondents, without granting him bail as envisaged by law, constitutes a violation of his fundamental bail during the course of the said remand proceedings or in an entirely independent action.

“Bawa’s continued detention may also be construed as violating Section 35(4) & (5) of the Constitution (as Amended). “The section guarantees the right of every person, where arrested or detained, to be charged before a competent court of law within a reasonable time. “Section 35(5) of the Constitution further defines “reasonable time” to be a period not exceeding 48 hours, depending on the accessibility to a court of competent jurisdiction from the place of arrest. “In the event that the detention of Bawa was effected in order to provide ample time for the officers of the DSS to complete any investigation, it is pertinent to state that the period exceeding 56 days is unreasonable. “What is more, the said investigation by the DSS may be carried out contemporaneously with the erstwhile EFCC chairman being admitted to bail.

“The rule of law and the interest of justice should prevail and Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa be released immediately so as not to send a wrong signal to the international community as it relates to human rights violations in Nigeria”. On his part, a foremost EFCC’s prosecutor, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), cited relevant provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 bordering on remand order to show that the continued detention of Bawa could no longer be justified in law. According to Jacobs, “It is obvious that the maximum period in which a suspect can be detained in Nigeria through a remand order is 56 days. But Bawa has been in detention beyond 56 days, contrary to the rule of law, a situation which must be condemned by all lovers of democracy. “The remand order in Bawa’s case was issued pursuant to the provision of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015. “Regrettably, a close examination of the provisions of the Act, bordering on remand order, would show that the continued detention of Mr Abdulrasheeed Bawa can no longer be justified in law. “Section 293 of the Act provides for the procedure to be followed in procuring a remand order.

“Procuring a remand order becomes necessary in order not to be seen to be violating the provisions of Section 35 (4) & (5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which prescribes that any person who is arrested or detained in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution shall be brought before a court of law within a reasonable time. “Subsection 5 of the said Section 35 of the Constitution defines a “reasonable time” to mean between 24 to 48 hours depending on the availability of a court of competent jurisdiction within the place of arrest and detention. “Now, where investigation cannot possibly be concluded within that period of 24 to 48 hours, it is prescribed under the Constitution that a Magistrate Court may permit the detention of the suspect for a longer period as the court may consider reasonable subject to the court’s supervision. “It must also be noted that the remand order is not usually issued in respect of minor and non-indictable offences.

“Although, in the case of Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, the offence for which he is being detained has not been made known to the public. “By the provisions of Section 296 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, a remand warrant issued under Section 293 of the Act is to last in the first instance, for a period of 14 days and may subsequently be renewed for another period of 14 days making a total of 28 days. “Upon the expiration of the 28 days, the Magistrate is required to invite the Attorney General of the Federation, the detaining authority (the DSS), and the suspect to address the court as to why the remand order should not be vacated and the suspect released unconditionally. “This is the third stage. Within the same period (third stage), the Magistrate has 14 days within which to decide whether to extend the remand order or release the suspect unconditionally and this third stage makes a total number of 42 days in which a suspect can be detained. “If the Magistrate is satisfied, after hearing parties as aforesaid, that the suspect should still be further detained, the lifespan of the remand order may finally be extended for another 14 days making a total of 56 days.

“Thereafter, the suspect ought to and must be released unconditionally except where a charge is preferred against him before a competent court of law. “Having regards to the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, examined above, it is obvious that the maximum period in which a suspect can be detained in Nigeria through a remand order is 56 days”. A constitutional lawyer and human rights Advocate, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, maintained that the continuous detention of the suspended EFCC boss by the DSS remains illegal and unconstitutional. While asking President Tinubu to caution the DSS over the continuous detention of Bawa, the senior lawyer posited that the DSS should not be seen to be above the law in handling suspects, which are presumed innocent until otherwise pronounced by the court.

“The continuous detention upon his arrest by the State Security Services remains unlawful, bizarre and a breach of his right to personal liberty as provided for by the Constitution and same should not be a measure of torture as it is unconstitutional. “I hitherto conclude on the whole that the arrest and unlawful detention of Abdulrasheed Bawa by the State Security Service is a ploy to guilt what Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration stand for. “I, on the backdrop of this, urge, beseech and appeal to the President and Commander-in-Chief to intra vires look into this issue and order that the captive be set free in a bid to uphold the tenets of the law and properly prosecute the matter for the court to decide and pronounce the suspended EFCC Chairman guilty or otherwise of the offence”, Ajulo said. A rights activist, Dr Yemi Omodele, while alleging that Bawa has detained several Nigerians beyond the period required by law, retorted that as a legal practitioner, he was not in support of detaining any person beyond the time stipulated by the law. While noting that the suspended EFCC Chairman had at some point disregarded and refused to comply with the rule of law, and trampled on people’s rights, Omodele charged the Federal Government to expedite action in whatever investigation is being carried out concerning Bawa. He said: “If need be, charge him to court and if he cannot be charged to court, then grant him a temporary liberty for him to have his temporary freedom.

“Many things are attached to that case of Bawa. But I know that government or law enforcement agents will not unnecessarily detain a person if that person does not have any nexus with the crime alleged. “Be that as it may, the government has not been able to come out openly to say the specific offence he (Bawa) had committed. “That notwithstanding, he must have committed some heinous crimes and by the time the government would come out with its position, some of our colleagues who have been expressing their opinions would be forced to keep quiet. “Bawa himself has never complied with the law and rules of engagement to the best of my knowledge.

“But I don’t subscribe to keeping Bawa perpetually. Instead, what I expect the government to do is to charge him to court and if found guilty, he should be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law and if he is not found culpable, he should be set free”. In his submissions, an Abujabased lawyer, Abiola Kolawole, explained that under the Nigerian law, an individual cannot be detained for more than 24 hours. “They may not be detaining him indefinitely, they may have gotten a court order, and they may be renewing their court order. “Under our law, an individual cannot be detained for more than 24 hours. If an investigation is ongoing and the authority feels that releasing a suspect might jeopardize their work, they will find a way to keep that person”, Abiola stated The lawyer further argued that an individual detained and kept without charges can personally ask his lawyers to file an application of ‘habeas corpus’, which will neccesitate the need to take that individual to a judge.