Outrage Over Abduction, Killing Of 4-Year-Old In Sokoto

A coalition of civil society organizations has condemned the abduction and gruesome murder of four-year-old Ayman Abubakar in Sokoto State, demanding swift justice and stronger child protection measures.

In a joint statement, the National President of the Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL), Abdulganiyu Abubakar; the Sokoto State Coordinator of the Child Protection Network, Usman Ahmad Suka; and the Chairman of the SGBV/Child Protection Response Team, Rabiu Bello Gandi, described the incident as “a horrific violation of the rights of the child.”

The coalition outlined four key demands: a thorough and transparent investigation, the arrest and prosecution of all those involved, regular updates to the public, and the strengthening of child protection systems in the state and across the country.

They also urged the Sokoto State Government, traditional rulers, and security agencies to collaborate in ensuring justice is served.

“The safety of every Nigerian child must be a national priority,” the statement stressed.

Ayman’s father, Dr. Abubakar, made an emotional appeal for public support in the fight for justice. He recounted that his son went missing on March 29 after attending evening prayers.

Tragically, Ayman’s body was found over seven weeks later, sparking widespread outrage. Authorities have reportedly arrested several suspects in connection with the crime.

The civil society groups pledged to monitor the investigation and legal proceedings closely while standing in solidarity with Ayman’s family.

“Justice for Ayman is justice for all,” they declared.

