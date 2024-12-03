Outrage In Reps Over Tax Reform Bill

Share

The members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday engaged in a heated debate over comments by the spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi declaring that Ekiti State has endorsed the controversial tax reform bills.

Trouble started when Rotimi, who rose to move a motion for the consideration of two reports on behalf of Boma Goodhead (PDP, Rivers), who was absent at the plenary sitting made reference to the bills.

The Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, had in his introduction stated “My name is Akin Rotimi Jr. I represent the people of Ekiti North, comprising Ikole and Oye local governments. Mr Speaker, I am from Ekiti state, the first state, whose national assembly caucus, has unanimously endorsed the tax bills”.

The introduction, however, did not go down well with many of his colleagues, who shouted him down and protested widely.

Attempts by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, who presided over the session to restore order on the floor by explaining to the lawmakers that Rotimi was only expressing his personal opinion fell on deaf ears.

Consequently, Rotimi was compelled to withdraw the statement and apologise to his colleagues before normalcy was returned to the plenary.

While withdrawing the bill, Rotimi said “Mr Speaker, I withdraw the introduction. I will introduce myself properly. Mr Speaker, can I have the opportunity to speak? Colleagues, I would like to withdraw that introduction and restrict myself to the Order Paper”.

Responding, Speaker Abbas said “Mr Rotimi, you know this is a controversial issue. I don’t want you to be mentioning things that are not relevant to the subject matter. On your behalf, I withdraw that statement that you have made.”

In a related development, Ghali Mustapha (NNPP, Kano) had under matters of privilege complained about a statement credited to the deputy chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Philip Agbese and insisted that the spokesperson must apologise.

In raising the motion, Mustapha stated “I woke up this morning to see an online publication from the deputy spokesman of the House and the publication is in Daily Trust and it reads ‘those opposed to tax reform bills now seeking speedy passage. I am one of the first persons that opposed this vehemently and the deputy spokesperson did not contact me as a stakeholder and did not seek my opinion on this.

“The heading is insinuating that for those who opposed these tax bills, there is an inducement somewhere. Therefore, I am calling for the withdrawal of this statement and an investigation and apology in print media because this is injurious to me, my people, my religion, and the region where I come from. Mr Speaker, this is a breach of privilege and this is unprofessional, unethical, and immoral.

“I am personally calling for this matter to be investigated to find out who and who are those people opposed to this bill that are now asking for speedy passage of these bills. We are also calling for his resignation as deputy spokesperson of this House”.

The matter was, however, resolved diplomatically by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

Since the controversy dogging the tax reform bills began, the leadership of the House has been hamstrung to present them for debate. The reaction to the comment by the House spokesman is an indication that debate on the bills may sharply divide the chambers.

