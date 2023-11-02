Outrage As Yahoo Boy Murders Uniport Girlfriend For Alleged Ritual

There is outrage among students of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), especially within the Choba axis over the murder of a 300 level student of the institution by her boyfriend allegedly for ritual purposes.

The victim: Justina Otuene Nkang had been reported missing four days before her lifeless body was discovered in the one room apartment of her boyfriend in a Ghana-must-go back that he was about to dispose off. The vigilance group in the area had first received complaint from residents that an offensive odour was emanating from the apartment of a tenant, forcing them to lodge a report at the police station for prompt action.

The boyfriend had hid the body in his apartment for three days after he had removed the vital parts of her body for suspected ritual purposes. When apprehended, the 25-year-old man agreed that the victim was his girlfriend, he, however claimed he met her dead in his house after he had gone out to fetch something.

He was unable to explain to his interrogators why some parts of her body were missing, and why he did not alert security operatives that his girlfriend had suddenly died as he claimed. He claimed that he deliberately didn’t call security operatives when he discovered her dead body because he was sick, adding that he was alone with her body in a one room apartment for days despite the bad odour

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Polycarp Nwonyi, who confirmed the incident, said that someone had gone to Ozuoba Police Station to report that an offensive odour was coming out from a nearby room. He said that it was at that point that the police mobilised it’s men and forcefully gained access to the apartment.