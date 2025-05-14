New Telegraph

May 14, 2025
May 14, 2025
Outrage As Suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ Flee Accident Scene After Killing 6 In P’Harcourt

Six persons are feared dead in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after a car driven by a young man, accompanied by his associate, suspected to be Internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ skidded off the road and rammed into pedestrians along a walkway.

According to an eye witness, the incident, which happened at Eliozu by Unity Filling Station area in Port Harcourt on Monday night almost caused chaos in the area following the escape of the suspected Internet fraudsters from the scene of the incident.

The suspected yahoo boys were said to be on top speed, but lost control of the car and then knocked down an electric pole, and rammed into the walkway and sideways, killing innocent people said to be about six in number.

The eyewitness added that the only survivors of the accident are the driver and the sole passenger, who are presumed to be a friend or brother of the driver, and that they are believed to be under the influence of drugs.

The source said that police officers from Rumuo – koro Police Station used an ambulance to evacuate the bodies as at 4am yesterday morning, while the police has initiated a manhunt for the suspects.

Meanwhile, there is an outpouring of anger on social media, over the incident, with users demanding justice for the victims through the arrest of the fleeing suspected fraudsters.

